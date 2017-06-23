GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mbappe.

Zinedine Zidane held a 'secret conversation' with Kylian Mbappe last week

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Everyone wants a piece of Kylian Mbappe at the minute.

The AS Monaco sensation, 18, is destined to become the most expensive player in history whenever he leaves the Stade Louis II.

That could be this summer, although Monaco CEO Vadim Vasilyev is determined to keep Mbappe for the foreseeable future.

Article continues below

"It is part of our model that some players leave but now we are financially much stronger than two years ago," Vasilyev told CNN last month.

"With all these young players, we know that their value will never go down because they are so talented and ambitious.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Bully Ray explains why WWE doesn't let outside creations get over

Bully Ray explains why WWE doesn't let outside creations get over

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Mohamed Salah reveals what he noticed when he watched Liverpool last season

Mohamed Salah reveals what he noticed when he watched Liverpool last season

Man United are targeting a Barcelona player this summer [ESPN]

Man United are targeting a Barcelona player this summer [ESPN]

"To keep Mbappe? It is our priority."

FBL-FRA-LCUP-MONACO-RENNES

PSG and Liverpool have bid for Mbappe

It was reported by Goal on Thursday that Paris Saint-Germain have lodged a €135 million bid for the France international, while Marca claim Liverpool have seen a €100m offer rejected.

Arsenal are also said to be interested, by Mbappe’s most likely destination appears to be Real Madrid.

Mbappe spoke to Zidane in 'secret converstation'

L’Equipe are carrying an interesting report in which they claim Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane spoke to Mbappe in a ‘secret conversation’ last week.

Zidane told Mbappe that he will allow one of Real’s stars - either Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema or Gareth Bale - to leave if Mbappe agreed to move this year.

Zidane and Florentino Perez, Madrid’s president, also told the teenager that they can make him the ‘football star of tomorrow’.

Mbappe left feeling 'enthusiastic'

Mbappe is said to have left the interview feeling enthusiastic after initially fearing a lack of playing time at the Bernabeu.

It begs the question, which forward will Real allow to leave?

Despite recent reports linking Ronaldo with a shock move from the Champions League winners, Bale immediately jumps out as the most likely option.

The Welshman struggled for minutes last season, a string of injuries limiting him to 19 appearances in La Liga, and Isco and Marco Asensio have both put his place in the starting line-up under serious threat.

Sell Bale, pay for Mbappe

Madrid made Bale the most expensive player in history in 2013 and, while they would be disappointed to see him last just four seasons, selling him would allow the Spanish champions to meet Monaco’s demands for Mbappe.

A front three of Mbappe, Ronaldo and Benzema would be utterly incredible.

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - La Liga

Which club should Mbappe sign for? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Arsenal
Real Madrid
AS Monaco
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga
Karim Benzema

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Bully Ray explains why WWE doesn't let outside creations get over

Bully Ray explains why WWE doesn't let outside creations get over

Mohamed Salah reveals what he noticed when he watched Liverpool last season

Mohamed Salah reveals what he noticed when he watched Liverpool last season

Man United are targeting a Barcelona player this summer [ESPN]

Man United are targeting a Barcelona player this summer [ESPN]

Watch: Liverpool announced Mohamed Salah signing in a brilliant way

Watch: Liverpool announced Mohamed Salah signing in a brilliant way

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again