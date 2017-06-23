Everyone wants a piece of Kylian Mbappe at the minute.

The AS Monaco sensation, 18, is destined to become the most expensive player in history whenever he leaves the Stade Louis II.

That could be this summer, although Monaco CEO Vadim Vasilyev is determined to keep Mbappe for the foreseeable future.

"It is part of our model that some players leave but now we are financially much stronger than two years ago," Vasilyev told CNN last month.

"With all these young players, we know that their value will never go down because they are so talented and ambitious.

"To keep Mbappe? It is our priority."

PSG and Liverpool have bid for Mbappe

It was reported by Goal on Thursday that Paris Saint-Germain have lodged a €135 million bid for the France international, while Marca claim Liverpool have seen a €100m offer rejected.

Arsenal are also said to be interested, by Mbappe’s most likely destination appears to be Real Madrid.

Mbappe spoke to Zidane in 'secret converstation'

L’Equipe are carrying an interesting report in which they claim Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane spoke to Mbappe in a ‘secret conversation’ last week.

Zidane told Mbappe that he will allow one of Real’s stars - either Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema or Gareth Bale - to leave if Mbappe agreed to move this year.

Zidane and Florentino Perez, Madrid’s president, also told the teenager that they can make him the ‘football star of tomorrow’.

Mbappe left feeling 'enthusiastic'

Mbappe is said to have left the interview feeling enthusiastic after initially fearing a lack of playing time at the Bernabeu.

It begs the question, which forward will Real allow to leave?

Despite recent reports linking Ronaldo with a shock move from the Champions League winners, Bale immediately jumps out as the most likely option.

The Welshman struggled for minutes last season, a string of injuries limiting him to 19 appearances in La Liga, and Isco and Marco Asensio have both put his place in the starting line-up under serious threat.

Sell Bale, pay for Mbappe

Madrid made Bale the most expensive player in history in 2013 and, while they would be disappointed to see him last just four seasons, selling him would allow the Spanish champions to meet Monaco’s demands for Mbappe.

A front three of Mbappe, Ronaldo and Benzema would be utterly incredible.

