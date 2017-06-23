Liverpool fans received a treat last night when the club announced the signing of Mohamed Salah from AS Roma.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Anfield worth £90,000-per-week.

While Roma claim Liverpool have paid £39 million for Salah - £35m up front and £4m to come in add-ons - the Liverpool Echo understand the initial fee is £30.8m, potentially rising to £34.3m.

There is some significance in that. If Roma are correct then Salah will become the most expensive player in Liverpool’s history, surpassing the £35m they paid for Andy Carroll in 2011.

The former Chelsea man promised to give “100 per cent” after Liverpool announced his arrival.

“I’m very excited to be here. I’m very happy,” he told Liverpool’s website.

“I will give 100 per cent and give everything for the club. I really want to win something for this club.

“We have a great team and very good players. I was watching the games last year and everyone was giving 100 per cent to win something.

“Everyone can see the coach gives everything. I hope to see that together we can give everything to win something for the club, for the supporters and for us.”

How Salah got the No. 11 shirt from Firmino

Salah will wear the No. 11 shirt, ensuring no change from the number he wore at Roma and for the Egyptian national team.

As a result, Roberto Firmino will take the No. 9 shirt.

According to Salah, the club asked Firmino if he would be willing to take the No. 9 - which was vacant - to allow his new teammate to wear his favoured number.

“I appreciate what Firmino did (changing squad numbers),” Salah said, per the Echo’s James Pearce.

“The club asked him and I have to thank him very much.”

What about those who purchased 'Firmino 11' shirts?

Any Liverpool supporter who has already purchased a 2017-18 jersey with ‘Firmino 11’ on the back, it’s not all bad news.

The Reds have confirmed that the Brazilian will sign any ‘Firmino 11’ shirt.

“As a gesture to those fans who have already purchased the official 2017-18 jersey with Firmino’s name and number 11 on the back, Roberto would like to offer supporters the opportunity to have them personally signed by him,” a statement said.

