It looked like Liverpool's summer plans had taken the worst of hits just a couple of weeks ago when the Reds had to make a spectacular backtrack during their pursuit of centre-back Virgil Van Dijk.

The red half of Merseyside was forced to make a public apology or risk sanctions from the Premier League after Southampton lodged a complaint about how Liverpool had 'tapped up' their star man.

The one thing Liverpool really needed was a centre-half and it was a severe blow. Just days later, it seemed as though the club was miles apart with Roma in their valuation for former Chelsea man Mohamed Salah.

Article continues below

However, the Reds' luck has gotten a whole lot better this week. Salah has now completed a £34m move to Anfield and the prospect of a lightning frontline featuring the Egyptian and Sadio Mane is a scary prospect for their rivals.

However, reports from reliable Spanish outlet Marca suggest boss Jurgen Klopp is far from done and he has some serious ambitions this summer, namely, Kylian Mbappe.

Article continues below

The French wonderkid appears to have his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, but isn't ruling out a move to Arsenal due to Arsene Wenger's penchant for developing French talent.

Klopp has inserted himself into that race by lodging a huge 100m euros bid for the 18-year-old, but Monaco are believed to have turned the offer down, holding out for between 30-40m euros more.

Liverpool can offer Champions League football and Klopp has a strong reputation for developing talent himself, but will that be enough?

The signing he has managed to get across the line, Salah, told fans last night he is a better player than the last time he was in the Premier League.

Asked if he was a better player now than when he was at Chelsea, Salah told LFCTV: “100% yes. They have paid a lot of money for that!

“Everything, even my personality is different. I was a kid then, just 21. Now, four years on, I have a baby and everything is different. I feel better suited now. I have a lot of experience from three clubs. I was at Chelsea, Fiorentina and then Roma.

“I always try to improve and get better and better. I think last season was my best season. I feel like I am doing better and better every year. Now I have a new challenge here.

“Liverpool fans will expect more. It won't be easy but I am ready. I feel love from the supporters. They have been sending me funny photos and videos!

“I have experience. I like the way English football is. I'm happy to be back.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms