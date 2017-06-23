GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Mohamed Salah.

Roma posted a class tweet following Mohamed Salah's move to Liverpool

Liverpool finally confirmed Mohamed Salah's move from AS Roma on Thursday night following days of expectation. 

It was a case of when, not if the Red's were going to sign the Egyptian winger, as he had been made the club's number one target following the conclusion of last season.  

Finally, Liverpool announced that he had joined on a five-year contract and the fee is reported to be just under £35 million, but that could rise.

For now, Andy Carroll still remains the club's most expensive transfer, following his £35 million move from Newcastle United in January 2011. But Salah isn't far behind.  

He will also be hoping for a far more successful career at Anfield, and after the season he's had in Italy, fans are expecting him to do very well.  

The 25-year-old scored 19 times in 41 games for Roma last season and was the main driving force behind them finishing second in Serie A, just four points behind champions Juventus.  

Finishing as runners-up in the league also meant the club has automatically qualified for next season's Champions League group stage.   

But with Salah gone, they may struggle back in Europe's elite competition and definitely need to make a signing or two to challenge with the best.

You'd expect then, that Roma would be a little upset about losing one of their star men. 

But, judging by a tweet sent from their official Twitter account, they've not been left with a bad taste in their mouth. In fact, they were even up for a bit of banter. 

They held a poll, asking followers to predict Liverpool's Man of the Match for the opening game of the Premier League season against Watford on August 12. 

The choices were "#SalahMOTM", "Firmino", "Coutinho" or "Sturridge". 

Unsurprisingly, with 66% of the votes, Salah was the winner. 

It's good to see that Roma, or at least their social media team, aren't too upset with Salah for leaving. Although he will be missed, there's plenty of time to bring in a replacement. 

