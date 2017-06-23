Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are finally set to come to blows on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After months of trash talk, the pair have agreed on terms and will give fans what they've been wanting for so long.

The fight will be a clash between the best of UFC and the best of professional boxing.

Article continues below

McGregor was formally crowned his sport's first ever 'double champion' (before relinquishing one of his belts) and Mayweather was undefeated at 49-0 in the boxing ring before retiring.

Of course, the American is likely coming out of retirement for one reason. The money.

Article continues below

According to the Daily Mail, it's expected to gross £386 million. A figure that high has never been seen before, in either boxing or the UFC.

The fight is expected to break records in terms of viewers too, with the pair capturing fans of both sports. McGregor and Mayweather are two of the most popular names in the fighting industry.

So having them in the same ring is a dream for promoters and will draw viewers from across the world.

Ahead of the year, and perhaps the decade's biggest fight, here are four more that made ludicrous money.

Mike Tyson vs Lennox Lewis (June 2002) - £88.5m

Britain's Lewis put his titles on the line against Mike Tyson in what still remains the most profitable heavyweight bout in history.

The promotion was so intense, that a number of venues refused to host the fight. Eventually, it was held in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lewis beat the aging Tyson after an eighth round knockout. The event drew 1.95 million pay-per-view (PPV) buys, with both men pocketing £14million from the fight.

Floyd Mayweather vs Oscar De La Hoya (May 2007) - £107.5m

This was the fight that shot Mayweather to stardom. Unsurprisingly, 'Money' bad-mouthed his opponent constantly throughout the build-up.

The bout was for De La Hoya's light-middleweight title and saw Mayweather drop down a lot of weight, meaning he struggled early on.

He came back to take the fight on a split-decision, practically ending his opponent's career in the process. The PPV was sold at £44 but still got 2.4 million buys.

De La Hoya took home twice as much as Mayweather, receiving £41m compared to Mayweather's £20.5m.

Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez (Sep 2013) - £118.5m

This was a clash between two undefeated heavyweights in a match labelled as 'The One'. The pair had gone a combined 87 fights unbeaten.

Many believed 22-year-old Alvarez would put an end to Mayweather's dominance, but it wasn't to be.

The American put on a world-class display of defensive boxing, eventually winning on a majority decision.

The fight remains Alvarez's only loss, but he did pick up a share of the £118.5 million purse. Mayweather though took £80 million of it and remained unbeaten.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao (May 2015) - £324m

This is the only fight that would push the earnings of August's bout close. It was billed as 'The Fight of the Century' and was one six years in the making.

Mayweather was accused of trying to duck the super fight fans were demanding, but terms were eventually agreed.

Unfortunately, the wait meant Pacquiao was past his prime and the showpiece was a bit of a disappointment.

It did still smash all previous records, drawing 4.6 million PPV buys, double what Mayweather vs Alvarez reached.

The pair agreed on a 60/40 split, with the American receiving £142 million and Pacquiao £120 million.

There's no doubt then, that McGregor vs Mayweather will be the biggest fight ever. Although there will be no belts on the line, the demand for such a fight is huge.

And that's all down to the pair involved. Both are experts in self-promotion and have captured the eye of UFC and boxing fans alike.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms