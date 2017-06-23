GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte tells Chelsea to sign one of two £50m targets

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea fans have every reason to be excited about the upcoming the 2017-18 campaign with Antonio Conte at the helm.

It’s still difficult to fathom how the Italian transformed a side into Premier League champions after making only four additions to a squad that finished tenth the season prior.

N'Golo Kante, David Luiz and Marcos Alonso all proved to be shrewd signings in an effort to build a team capable of executing his now in vogue 3-4-3 formation.

Article continues below

Perhaps with the exception of Michy Batshuayi as yet, Conte has already demonstrated a masterful eye for identifying players who are best suited to fulfil any role he requires.

In short, that’s a telling reason why the Blues should fancy their chances of the retaining the title next season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

WWE took subtle shot at former superstar in Enzo and Cass RAW segment

WWE took subtle shot at former superstar in Enzo and Cass RAW segment

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Unlike 12 months ago, the former Italy manager now has the luxury of a full summer to plan and carry out his transfer activity.

And it seems Conte is eager to wrap up some major deals early in the piece.

The Telegraph reports the Chelsea boss has informed his superiors that he wants one of two world-class centre-backs at his disposal for next season – namely Leonardo Bonucci or Virgil van Dijk.

Italy Training Session And Press Conference

It’s no great surprise Conte is keen on reuniting with the former given their time working alongside one another for Juventus and the Azzurri.

While Bonucci has long been of interest to Chelsea, their hopes have recently been boosted by reports in Italy claiming Massimiliano Allegri could be willing to let him go this summer.

However, the Blues would likely have to pay upwards of £50 million for the 30-year-old in what would be a notable deviation from their traditional transfer policy.

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

With that in mind, Van Dijk – 25 – certainly makes for an appealing alternative despite likely having an even higher price tag.

Southampton have declared the Holland international is not for sale any price, but their resilience would stand little chance of holding up if he chooses to force a move through.

But the south coast club is in a position to do more than just collect a handsome profit from selling Van Dijk to Chelsea.

The Saints are understood to be keeping tabs on Nathan Ake and could negotiate his inclusion to be part of a deal to take their £50 million-rated defender in the opposite direction.

Van Dijk is still very much in control of where he will play next season – and should he be tempted to join Chelsea, all parties could end up satisfied.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
Diego Costa
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Roma posted a brilliant tweet following Salah's move to Liverpool

Roma posted a brilliant tweet following Salah's move to Liverpool

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again