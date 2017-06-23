Chelsea fans have every reason to be excited about the upcoming the 2017-18 campaign with Antonio Conte at the helm.

It’s still difficult to fathom how the Italian transformed a side into Premier League champions after making only four additions to a squad that finished tenth the season prior.

N'Golo Kante, David Luiz and Marcos Alonso all proved to be shrewd signings in an effort to build a team capable of executing his now in vogue 3-4-3 formation.

Perhaps with the exception of Michy Batshuayi as yet, Conte has already demonstrated a masterful eye for identifying players who are best suited to fulfil any role he requires.

In short, that’s a telling reason why the Blues should fancy their chances of the retaining the title next season.

Unlike 12 months ago, the former Italy manager now has the luxury of a full summer to plan and carry out his transfer activity.

And it seems Conte is eager to wrap up some major deals early in the piece.

The Telegraph reports the Chelsea boss has informed his superiors that he wants one of two world-class centre-backs at his disposal for next season – namely Leonardo Bonucci or Virgil van Dijk.

It’s no great surprise Conte is keen on reuniting with the former given their time working alongside one another for Juventus and the Azzurri.

While Bonucci has long been of interest to Chelsea, their hopes have recently been boosted by reports in Italy claiming Massimiliano Allegri could be willing to let him go this summer.

However, the Blues would likely have to pay upwards of £50 million for the 30-year-old in what would be a notable deviation from their traditional transfer policy.

With that in mind, Van Dijk – 25 – certainly makes for an appealing alternative despite likely having an even higher price tag.

Southampton have declared the Holland international is not for sale any price, but their resilience would stand little chance of holding up if he chooses to force a move through.

But the south coast club is in a position to do more than just collect a handsome profit from selling Van Dijk to Chelsea.

The Saints are understood to be keeping tabs on Nathan Ake and could negotiate his inclusion to be part of a deal to take their £50 million-rated defender in the opposite direction.

Van Dijk is still very much in control of where he will play next season – and should he be tempted to join Chelsea, all parties could end up satisfied.

