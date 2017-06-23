Although we are still several months away from the release date of FIFA 18, the anticipation has already started to build.

There has been plenty of speculation around how the game will improve and what new and improved features it will boast.

We already know that The Journey 2 will have its place and the second installment of Alex Hunter's adventure is set to be bigger and better than the inaugural version.

Article continues below

There has even been screenshots of Cristiano Ronaldo conversing with Hunter released.

But, for many gamers, FIFA Ultimate Team is the main reason why they play the game.

Article continues below

One of the biggest issues with the mode has always been its connectivity problems that can make for a frustrating online experience.

All you need to do is take one look at the FIFA sub-Reddit to see how annoyed the game's community can get. Lagging in games can often cost players big and the only thing worse than that is games ending abruptly.

Well, EA is doing something about it.

EA Sports’ lead gameplay producer Sam Rivera says steps are being taken to ensure that the most popular part of their franchise does not have such stains against it anymore.

“There have been decision in the past about putting servers around the world – and people who are far from the servers will experience some lag,” Rivera told Dream Team Gaming.

“So, now what we are doing is that there is a group of people just specifically working on connectivity – and they are working very hard to try and provide the best experience.

“Obviously because of geographical reasons, it’s not easy but we are aware that some people are experiencing bad things – especially with competitive gaming.”

He added: “Even losing one game because of a disconnect could mean you do not qualify for the regionals – so we know that, and are working on it. It’s just technically, it’s hard.”

Encouraging stuff for online players full stop, we're sure you will agree.

Meanwhile, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo may have a profound effect on how and when the game is released.

As mentioned earlier, CR7 features in The Journey mode, but it is not clear whether he does as part of Real Madrid or not. The cover of the game also features the legendary forward in his Madrid colours and that is another development EA will have to eagerly await.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms