Manchester United star has phoned Jose Mourinho to request his transfer

It wouldn't be the summer transfer window without Manchester United being linked with several moves for world-class players.

Jose Mourinho was always going to ensure this was the case as he looks to kick on with the next phase of his project at Old Trafford.

With Champions League football returning to the red half of Manchester in less than conventional fashion, they will likely need at least a few fresh faces to make a splash on the big stage.

Mourinho is eager to strengthen his Euro League champions in a number of positions, mainly with high-profile signings who can hit the ground running in the first team.

But all the talk of incoming transfers at Old Trafford could see some current players move in the opposite direction.

That means – whether he likes it or not – Mourinho may stand to lose some of the personnel he considered less than vital to the United cause during his first season.

Matteo Darmian is one of numerous Red Devils who struggled to win over the Portuguese early on in his tenure before coming good later in the campaign.

Despite starting only 15 Premier League matches throughout 2016-17, the Italy international has attracted the interest of Juventus as they seek a replacement full-back for Dani Alves.

Mourinho is thought to want Darmian at his disposal next season – but the latest developments suggest he may have to begin searching for another right-back.

The Sun reports the United defender has phoned his manager to force through his departure with the intention of securing regular game time elsewhere.

His concerns are understandable given the 2018 World Cup is less than 12 months away and his first-team prospects are far from predictable for club or country.

Darmian would likely continue sharing the right-back slot with Antonio Valencia next season in a situation that may not provide him with enough opportunities to ensure his place in Russia.

TRANSFER TERMS

It is understood a deal with Juve would involve a loan with the option of making the move permanent for £17.5 million after one year.

On paper, Juve doesn't seem like the most suitable destination for a player wanting to hold down a first-choice role.

But with Stephan Lichtsteiner and Juan Cuadrado providing the only real competition on the right of their back four, perhaps Darmian would stand a chance of locking down a key role with the Champions League finalists.

