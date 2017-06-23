GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Jason Day reveals what Tiger Woods texted him at the US Open

World number four Jason Day had an outing to forget at the first round of the US Open last week.

He shot a seven-over 79 on day one and was unable to turn it around 24 hours later as he hit 75 in the second round, thereby missing the cut.

However, on the back of a disappointing display, Day has revealed that Tiger Woods made contact with him during the aftermath of his horrible first-day display at Erin Hills.

Woods, who is currently in a rehab clinic, recovering from his addiction to prescription drugs after being found asleep at the wheel and charged for driving under the influence last month.

The American icon has since kept a low profile as he awaits a court appearance and took to social media, stating he is receiving professional help in order to manage his medications for back pain and sleep disorder.

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

He posted a statement on Twitter last Monday saying: "I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and sleep disorder. I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

Day revealed that Woods had actually watched the course of action on the day and wanted to give him some pointers to rectify the mistakes he committed throughout the game.

"Tiger texted me after I shot 79 [at the U.S. Open on Thursday] and said, ‘Hey, before you work on something call me because I saw something'," Day said as per The Telegraph.

"I was like, yeah, you saw 79 shots. I didn’t call him because I was so angry."

So the 14-time major winner's selfless act to offer Day some advice for improvement after a tough opening round probably didn't go down as well he would have liked.

U.S. Open - Round Two

Day might be wishing he had taken Woods' advice now as he - along with Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy - became the first members of the top three in rankings to all miss the cut at a major.

And the 29-year-old's form has not improved since that last showing as he carded a two-over par 72 in round one of the Travellers Championship on Thursday at the TPC River Highlands.

Topics:
Tiger Woods
US Open Golf
Golf
Rory McIlroy
Adam Scott
PGA Tour

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Roma posted a brilliant tweet following Salah's move to Liverpool

