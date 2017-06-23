World number four Jason Day had an outing to forget at the first round of the US Open last week.

He shot a seven-over 79 on day one and was unable to turn it around 24 hours later as he hit 75 in the second round, thereby missing the cut.

However, on the back of a disappointing display, Day has revealed that Tiger Woods made contact with him during the aftermath of his horrible first-day display at Erin Hills.

Article continues below

Woods, who is currently in a rehab clinic, recovering from his addiction to prescription drugs after being found asleep at the wheel and charged for driving under the influence last month.

The American icon has since kept a low profile as he awaits a court appearance and took to social media, stating he is receiving professional help in order to manage his medications for back pain and sleep disorder.

Article continues below

He posted a statement on Twitter last Monday saying: "I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and sleep disorder. I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

Day revealed that Woods had actually watched the course of action on the day and wanted to give him some pointers to rectify the mistakes he committed throughout the game.

"Tiger texted me after I shot 79 [at the U.S. Open on Thursday] and said, ‘Hey, before you work on something call me because I saw something'," Day said as per The Telegraph.

"I was like, yeah, you saw 79 shots. I didn’t call him because I was so angry."

So the 14-time major winner's selfless act to offer Day some advice for improvement after a tough opening round probably didn't go down as well he would have liked.

Day might be wishing he had taken Woods' advice now as he - along with Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy - became the first members of the top three in rankings to all miss the cut at a major.

And the 29-year-old's form has not improved since that last showing as he carded a two-over par 72 in round one of the Travellers Championship on Thursday at the TPC River Highlands.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms