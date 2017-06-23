The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Just when it seemed that Arsenal and Real Madrid were locked in a very expensive two horse race for the French wonderkid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool have both launched bids.

Liverpool's effort is believed to have been around €100 million and PSG's is in the ballpark of €20 million more. However, both bids are said to have been rejected.

Reports have also suggested that Mbappe has his heart set on a move to Real and there are plenty of things to consider with that potential deal.

Mbappe is said to have told Monaco's president that he wishes to complete his move to the Spanish capital either this summer of the next, but in the meantime, a move to Arsenal is not out of the question.

The French international, still only 18, is said to be open to moving to the Emirates Stadium due to Arsene Wenger's track record of developing young Frenchmen. However, any deal would likely be a stepping stone before he signs for Madrid or Barca when he turns 22.

According to The Independent, Wenger has phoned the Monaco starlet in an attempt to persuade him to pack his bags for north London.

While precise quotes from the conversation are lacking, French newspaper L'Equipe did disclose that, as well as talking about a move to the Emirates, the pair also discussed Mbappe’s entire career plan, with Wenger giving his view on how he should manage his future.

That's textbook Wenger, and by looking out for Mbappe's best overall interests, he may gain the players trust for the move. After all, Wenger may only need Mbappe until he is 22 - he won't manage forever.

Everyone has noticed the similarities between Mbappe and Gunners legend Thierry Henry, and Wenger is no different.

"The guys that have super talent are already playing at 18. Those who are not playing at 18 or 19 do not have that exceptional talent and he does play over here at the top level. He [Mbappe] is a guy who is electric like Thierry was, can dribble, can pass and is efficient.

"We follow him, we know him very well, and he is developing well. He extended his contract with Monaco last season and so it's Monaco who are going to decide his future. He could be another Thierry Henry."

