Football

Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea star agrees terms with Man United to reunite with Jose Mourinho

Football News
24/7

Jose Mourinho wants to make this Manchester United team his own this summer and there will be no excuses next season if the club are not in and around the title hunt.

The former Chelsea boss has already acted swiftly to bring in Swedish defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for a deal that could rise to £40 million, but most people close to the club believe that is just the beginning of the incomings at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have Champions League football to contend with next season and the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his 28 goals to think about.

Alvaro Morata was the first man linked with filling the void left by the gregarious Swede, and a £78 million deal from Real Madrid seemed all but done.

That was until the prodigal son, Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he wants to leave Madrid, too.

Whether United make a move for their former superstar remains to be seen, but Mourinho has been busy chasing one of his former players Nemanja Matic.

The Special One brought the defensive midfielder back to Stamford Bridge in 2014 and the big Serbian helped his manager win the Premier League title as the pivot of his midfield.

And according to reports, Mourinho is looking for the 28-year-old to have the same effect again.

The Manchester Evening News reported on Friday: "The M.E.N. wrote last month Matic wants to join United and it is understood he has verbally agreed personal terms. United just need to agree a fee with Chelsea, who might be more willing to sell once they have someone in to beef up their midfield.

"Matic could be the defensive midfielder to free up Paul Pogba. Tottenham’s Eric Dier has been considered by United but is deemed unattainable."

Matic has been a solid enforcer for Chelsea, but with Tiemoue Bakayoko seemingly on his way to the Premier League champions, his days as a starter may be numbered.

Stoke City v Chelsea - Premier League

But, at Old Trafford, Matic can free up Paul Pogba to play with the freedom he displayed against England in a friendly earlier this month that wowed everyone.

Man United and Chelsea still have to agree a fee for the midfielder, but it looks like the only stumbling block will be whether Chelsea want to strengthen their rivals.

Topics:
David Luiz
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Chelsea
Paul Pogba

