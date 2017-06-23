GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Barcelona identify shock transfer target as Hector Bellerin talks stall

Barcelona are in the unfamiliar position of having a position they clearly need to address in the summer transfer market.

The right-back slot in an otherwise glittering starting line-up has been the subject of concern ever since Dani Alves left the Nou Camp in June 2016.

With Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal being the only two players capable of filling the role at present, new boss Ernesto Valverde could see fit to bolster his options ahead of the new season.

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin has long been viewed as the natural option for Barca to pursue given his history with the club's youth academy.

His return to the Catalan giants appeared inevitable until recent reports indicated they could be priced out of a deal.

The Gunners are thought to be demanding upwards of €50 million for the 22-year-old – an amount Barcelona consider excessive.

It’s beginning to look as if Arsene Wenger will manage to keep hold of Bellerin for the time being, subsequently forcing the La Liga club to turn their attention elsewhere.

With that in mind, Goal claims Barca are planning to move for Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado barely a month after making his two-year loan permanent.

Previews - UEFA Champions League Final

The Colombia international – who left Chelsea as part of a £17 million deal – is unlikely to warm to the idea of operating as an outright defender given this role at the Italian giants over the past two season.

Cuadrado has gotten back to his electrifying best playing on the right of midfield under Massimiliano Allegri – so adapting to a less familiar role could derail what has been an admirable resurgence.

That’s not to say the 29-year-old wouldn't be deployed in his favoured position at all, but it’s difficult to imagine him displacing Lionel Messi, Neymar or Luis Suarez on a regular basis.

OTHER OPTIONS

Barca are also understood to have rekindled their interest in Porto defender Nelson Semedo to keep tabs on an array alternatives to Bellerin.

The Portuguese giants have reportedly deterred the Blaugrana with a €50 million asking price, leaving Cuadrado as a viable back-up should other options fall through.

Topics:
Football
La Liga
Andres Iniesta

