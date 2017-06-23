GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

messi pass.

Video of Lionel Messi’s incredible passing ability has gone viral

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lionel Messi turns 30 on Saturday and anyone who loves the game should feel uneasy about that.

Unless you’re a Real Madrid supporter, of course, in which case the thought of edging closer to the day Messi retires probably fills you with a huge sense of relief.

Fortunately, though, we’re still a good few years away from that dreaded day. Messi might be entering his 30s, but he’s still got plenty of football left in him yet.

Article continues below

The Argentina international has been an absolute joy to watch throughout his illustrious career and is still just as thrilling today as the day he first burst onto the scene.

It’s safe to say we will never be a player quite like Messi again.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Cody Rhodes discusses a possible return to the WWE

Cody Rhodes discusses a possible return to the WWE

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are usually judged on the extraordinary number of goals they score every season, but the former brings so much more to the table.

One of his best attributes is his passing skills.

Messi is arguably the best passer on the planet and has been for some time now.

In fact, you could argue that there’s never been a passer as good as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Final

New video proves Messi is the world's best passer

To prove this, @GrindRole on Twitter has created an excellent two-minute video showing 30 of Messi’s greatest ever passes - and it’s gone viral.

Watch it here…

How does he see those passes from the ground?

Messi not only spots passes that most people sitting in the stands couldn’t even see, but executes them to perfection.

He makes it look so easy when it’s anything but.

That left foot of his is truly a magic wand.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
La Liga
Andres Iniesta

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again