Lionel Messi turns 30 on Saturday and anyone who loves the game should feel uneasy about that.

Unless you’re a Real Madrid supporter, of course, in which case the thought of edging closer to the day Messi retires probably fills you with a huge sense of relief.

Fortunately, though, we’re still a good few years away from that dreaded day. Messi might be entering his 30s, but he’s still got plenty of football left in him yet.

The Argentina international has been an absolute joy to watch throughout his illustrious career and is still just as thrilling today as the day he first burst onto the scene.

It’s safe to say we will never be a player quite like Messi again.

Both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are usually judged on the extraordinary number of goals they score every season, but the former brings so much more to the table.

One of his best attributes is his passing skills.

Messi is arguably the best passer on the planet and has been for some time now.

In fact, you could argue that there’s never been a passer as good as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

New video proves Messi is the world's best passer

To prove this, @GrindRole on Twitter has created an excellent two-minute video showing 30 of Messi’s greatest ever passes - and it’s gone viral.

Watch it here…

How does he see those passes from the ground?

Messi not only spots passes that most people sitting in the stands couldn’t even see, but executes them to perfection.

He makes it look so easy when it’s anything but.

That left foot of his is truly a magic wand.

