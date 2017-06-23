The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Yesterday, WWE fans were greeted with some fantastic news regarding NXT and a former SmackDown Live commentator - Mauro Ranallo.

It was announced by the man himself and Triple H on Thursday that Ranallo's time working for the WWE wasn't over, but instead of returning to SmackDown, he would be part of the NXT division in Florida.

The best part? He starts immediately, as he will be at the Full Sail University this Friday for tapings, which is great news for WWE fans as they'll get to hear his iconic voice once again on the company's programming.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Ranallo made the announcement on his Instagram account, saying: "THE NXT CHAPTER BEGINS! WWE and I mutually agreed to end my responsibilities on SmackDown having nothing to do with rumors about disputes.

"As I remained under contract with WWE, we discussed a variety of options. Despite originally agreeing to part ways, there was always a desire to continue working together. We have come to terms on a new agreement that benefits both WWE and me, and I am thrilled to announce I will now be part of the NXT broadcasting team."

Article continues below

The now NXT commentator did reveal who was responsible for bringing him back to the WWE. As well as Triple H, RAW commentator Michael Cole, former UFC Champion and his manager Frank Shamrock, and Henry Holmes were the men responsible for his return to the company.

The Game welcomed him back to the WWE as well on Twitter, saying: ".@mauroranallo and @WWENXT...#LikeAGlove#MegaPowers#WeAreNXT"

Whether or not the rumors are true regarding the bullying of Ranallo by fellow SmackDown commentator JBL, it looks like we'll never know as WWE isn't going to be addressing the situation anytime soon.

This a great deal for Ranallo, as it allows him to be not only the voice of NXT but also the voice of Showtime Boxing and Bellator as well due to NXT being prerecorded. Ranallo's time with NXT begins this Friday.

Mamma Mia!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms