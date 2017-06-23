GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Ray Wilkins explains why Chelsea are wrong to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko

AS Monaco impressed football fans across Europe last season by reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. 

Although they were beaten by runners-up Juventus, the French club over performed by even getting to the last four with such a young and inexperienced team. 

Along with that feat, they also won Ligue 1 for the first time since 2000, holding off Paris Saint-Germain at the top. It was a very impressive season for all involved at Monaco. 

The side was captained by Radamel Falcao, but it was the young players around him who won the most plaudits throughout the season. 

His 18-year-old strike partner Kylian Mbappe was particularly impressive, scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances, including six in nine Champions League games. 

It's fair to say he caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs, with Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG reportedly battling it out for his signature this summer.

Behind him, fellow Frenchman Tiemoue Bakayoko was equally impressive in midfield. He was so impressive in fact, that Premier League champions Chelsea are chasing him this summer.  

That's according to The Sun, who report that the 22-year-old will have a medical in London next week ahead of a move worth over £30 million.  

Juventus v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

For Blues fans, this would certainly be an impressive signing, one which would get their summer transfer window off to the perfect start. 

However, if Chelsea do sign one of Europe's hottest prospects, it's not going to be good news for everyone at the club. That is, at least, according to Ray Wilkins. 

The former midfielder made 179 league appearances for the London club between 1973 and 1979 and believes his old team shouldn't be trying to land Bakayoko.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-MAN CITY

He told talkSPORT, as per the Mirror: "I was really ­disappointed to read they are ­looking at ­Bakayoko from Monaco. He is 22, French and doesn’t get near the national side, but it was quoted Chelsea might be paying £32m."

He also picked out Nathaniel Chalobah as the man that would suffer should the Blues confirm Bakayoko's move. 

Chelsea v Peterborough United - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

"In Nathaniel they have a footballer who can play exactly the same but just needs an opportunity."

The pair are the same age and Wilkins suggests that Chalobah has already impressed enough at the U21 Euros to show he can cut it at the top. 

"You’ve seen ­already in the two games he’s played he looks a class act in and among people of his own age. Playing with the top ­quality players they have at Chelsea, he can only ­improve week to week."

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

The young Englishman only made 15 appearances in blue last season but is not expected to go on loan again. 

Therefore, he will have to try and impress Antonio Conte from the bench, and should Bakayoko join Chelsea, Chalobah's task would get even tougher. 

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football
AS Monaco

