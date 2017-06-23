26-year-old Johanna Konta was beaten at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham this week after losing in straight sets to Coco Vandeweghe.

The unseeded American, who made it to the last four in Australia earlier this year, continued her good form to dispatch the British number one 6-1, 6-3 in 1hr 5mins.

Vandeweghe, managed to break the 26-year-old’s serve in the first game of the match and then over-powered the Brit to take a commanding 5-0 lead.

To make matters worse for Konta, the crowd started to get on her back and sarcastically applauded when she won her first game of the first set.

All in all, it was a bad day at the office for Konta and she could do very little to combat the American’s 100mph serve, coupled with Vandeweghe’s powerful forehand also proving a potent weapon.

Jo Konta has not had a good week on court. Last Sunday the world number seven lost in the final of the Nottingham against No.70 Donna Vekic.

Such surprising losses have raised inevitable questions over the Brit’s grass court ambitions this season ahead of Wimbledon next month.

And it appears the pressure might be getting to the 26-year-old who, when questioned by The Mirror's James Nursey after the defeat, lost her cool somewhat.

Full Transcript:

Nursey: "Where does this leave your Wimbledon preparations now? Do you feel that this is a significant blow, another defeat in a short space of time? Or do you feel fairly confident of going to Eastbourne...

Konta: "Another defeat in a short space of time? I think I did OK, I made finals last week. [laughs] Cheers for the positivity.

Nursey: "Sorry. It's a fact though, isn't it...

Konta: "What's the fact?

Nursey: "After losing Sunday in slightly surprising circumstances to the world No. 70, you've gone out here to an unseeded player in a short space of time.

Konta: "Wow"

Nursey: "Is that a big blow to your Wimbledon preparations?

Konta: "Is it a big blow for you?

Nursey: "No, I like to see the British players do well so I'm not trying to be awkward.

Konta: "I think you're doing a pretty good job of that. Point being that I think I actually play two good matches here.

Coco Vandeweghe will play number six seed Garbine Murguruza today in the last eight and will now have realistic expectations of progressing further after her surprise win.

Jo Konta, on the other hand, has some serious thinking to do before Wimbledon starts next month.

She added: "I played a very good first round against someone who made semis last week. I think I played a great match last week. I played five great matches. I lost to a player who played better than me on the day.

"Me losing second round, against a very good player on this surface, is by no means a blow. It is part of the game. Just because I am No.7 in the world, it doesn't mean I am entitled to win every match.

"My job is to go out there and do the best that I can."

