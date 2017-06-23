GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel.

Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari deserves more credit than Mercedes

The 2017 Formula One Championship is shaping up to be the tightest contest in years in both the drivers’ and constructors’ table.

Mercedes leads the competition ahead of Ferrari by eight points, while Sebastian Vettel boasts a 12-point gap over Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend.

The Germans enjoyed a clinical one-two finish at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal last time out and will be chasing a victory to consolidate their advantage on Sunday.

Mercedes are no strangers to running at the front of the pack having won the competition by almost 300 points every year since 2014.

But given how Ferrari has kept them in their sights for much of this campaign, Vettel believes his team deserve more recognition than their usually dominant rivals.

“This season has been really good for us,” the 29-year-old said, as per the Daily Mail.

“Let's not forget that for the last three seasons Mercedes have blown everyone away.

“They improved their chassis a lot from 2016 but so far this year the pace has been more or less the same between us.

“That's more credit to us than to them because they've had that development for the last few years. We are working well and things are coming together.

“This is a very important year for us. We're starting to see some results of things we put in place long ago so hopefully this is just the beginning and there's a lot more to come.

“We'll see how it pans out in the later part of the season but it's crucial to keep the development rate up.”

Canadian F1 Grand Prix - Qualifying

Vettel – who salvaged a fourth-place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix despite being involved in a collision during the first lap – can look forward to an upgraded engine in Azerbaijan.

“Montreal wasn't ideal but we had a good recovery after the start so we did our bouncing back already,' the four-time world champion said.

“We'll see what happens this weekend. It's a very different track but last year we did alright. We struggled on Friday but recovered on Saturday. There's a couple of lessons we learned so let's see what we can do.

“It is a very specific track so it's crucial with the smooth surface to get the tyres to work. There are not a lot of reference points out there so it's not easy to get your eye in.”

With seven races down, the events leading to the halfway stage of the season are sure to give a strong indication of which driver and manufacturer will triumph in 2017.

