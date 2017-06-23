Cody Rhodes discusses a possible return to the WWE

Cody Rhodes seems to be enjoying life as part of The Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling and with Ring of Honor, but there's always hope from wrestling fans that he'll return to the company where his career began, the WWE.

For a long time, Cody was considered to be the future of the WWE following the success of his father and WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and his brother Dustin, also known as Goldust.

However, after reigns as WWE Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion, he was never able to break into the main event scene, and due to creative frustrations, he decided to leave the company in 2016.

Since his year away, Cody has reached heights that few manage to accomplish on the independent scene, wrestling for several promotions including NJPW and ROH, as well as Impact Wrestling and WhatCulture Pro Wrestling. A WWE return though has never left the minds of wrestling fans.

When he was asked about a return to the WWE by Channel Guide Magazine, Cody said right now, there isn't an incentive for him to do so, as he is enjoying life much more on the independent circuit.

He said: "I don't want to sound negative but being part of history right now and this new era and new boom. I didn't get that while in WWE. So currently there is no incentive for me to return to WWE. I'm making more money than I was with WWE. I've been in some unbelievable matchups. Two are coming up.

"I love WWE. Just currently there is no incentive. There are some things I would love to be a part of. I would love to be part of the Dusty tag team tournament. At the same time I don't think I'm playing a revenge song here. I don't think I'm ready to move out of the spot of where I'm at."

Cody's wrestling talent and family heritage is more than enough for WWE to come calling when the time is right for both him and the company. That might not be for some time yet considering he only left the company over a year ago, but it's bound to happen at some point in the future.

