After days of speculation, Liverpool finally confirmed Mohamed Salah's move to Anfield on Thursday night.

The Egyptian winger signed a five-year contract, with his fee believed to be just under £35 million, but that could rise.

As it stands, his transfer falls just short of Andy Carroll's club record £35 million switch from Newcastle United in 2011.

As well as debating his fee, the club's fans were also debating what shirt number he would take upon arrival.

It was no secret that Salah himself preferred the number 11, as that's what he's been wearing for Roma and Egypt.

However, securing that number at Anfield wasn't going to be easy, as it was worn by Roberto Firmino last season.

The Brazilian is also going nowhere, so it's not like he would be in a hurry to give up his number to the new signing.

Add the fact that Liverpool's new kit was released a while ago, meaning undoubtedly, huge numbers of fans would already have 'Firmino 11' printed on the back of their replicas.

So surely, giving Salah the number 11 would be more hassle that it's worth? Well, apparently not.

After announcing the winger's arrival, the Red's did also reveal that he will be wearing the number 11 shirt, meaning Firmino has switched to number nine in the process.

That's great for Salah, but not exactly ideal for Firmino or the fans who already bought his shirt.

It would be easy for the club to say "hard luck" to fans who have already purchased next season's strip with their Brazilian's outdated number, but that's not how Liverpool roll.

They revealed, via the club's official website, that Firmino would do something amazing for those fans.

If their shirts are sent to Anfield, the attacking midfielder will sign every single one of them and then post them back.

It's an incredible gesture to Liverpool's loyal fans, one that will go down very well indeed.

Of course, each person must include the shirts receipt, proving that they bought it before 9 pm on June 22 (the moment Liverpool announced Salah's signing), otherwise it won't be signed.

It seems that Firmino may have to rest his hand ahead of the new season because signing all those shirts is going to be a lot of work!

