Depending what reports you subscribe to, Cristiano Ronaldo could be going to any number of places this summer.

Since the Portuguese superstar intimated his intentions to leave the club, the media have been whipped into a frenzy as to what his next destination might be.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner is said to be "angry" and "upset" with how the Spanish authorities have treated him after charging the striker with tax fraud of around €14 million.

Ronaldo protests his innocence and as a result of the supposed witch hunt, he no longer wants to play his football in Spain.

It was widely speculated, mostly by fans, that Ronaldo was simply looking for another pay rise and he would eventually remain with Madrid.

However, when you consider he signed a £350,000-a-week deal at the backend of 2016, it doesn't make much sense that he would be looking for money or that he would take this route to get it.

Only a handful of clubs in the world can afford the 32-year-old and that has only served to intensify the speculation surrounding his potential move.

Should Ronaldo resist big-money moves to the MLS and China, it looks as though Paris Saint-Germain and former club Manchester United are the only two that could truly offer him a new home and the latter is said to be very appealing to Ronaldo.

Even if it isn't to boss Jose Mourinho, if you believe those reports.

The Ronaldo saga could drag right up towards the end of the transfer window the way current reports are flying about, but, via Goal, Real president Florentino Perez revealed on Tuesday that he has not held talks with Ronaldo about his future at the club.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Perez also said he would not speak with Ronaldo until the Confederations Cup finishes.

It makes sense that Ronaldo should be allowed to concentrate on the competition, but Real must be itching to get to the bottom of their star player's unhappiness.

So, Manchester United fans desperate to see if Ronaldo will come home, remember this: the Confederations Cup final is on July 2. Depending on how Portugal progress, we could only be mere weeks away from the conclusion to this story.

