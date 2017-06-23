Jimmy Butler will be reuniting with old coach Tom Thibodeau after the Chicago Bulls traded the star forward to the Minnesota Timberwolves during Thursday's NBA Draft.

Butler joins a young core of Minnesota stars that includes Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, among others.

Seemingly, Butler has a better chance to win in Minnesota this season than he did in Chicago, a team that is trying to rebuild on the fly, so it would appear to be a good situation for the 27-year-old out of Marquette.

However, Butler's trainer, Travelle Gaines, is just happy to see his client leaving Chicago. Gaines took to Twitter after the trade to air some grievances he has with Bulls general manager Gar Forman:

Obviously, the Bulls won't go 0-82 next season, but Gaines clearly despises Forman and isn't afraid to say it now that Butler is no longer with the team. Gaines is seemingly upset with the way the trade was handled and thinks Forman is to blame.

The Bulls' front office said after the trade that the decision to trade Butler was a tough one, but the team needed to rebuild with young players (via ESPN.com):

"What we've done tonight is set a direction," said John Paxson, the Bulls' vice president of basketball operations. "We're going to do it with young players. We're going to be disciplined and patient.

"These are hard things to do. We traded a guy we really like. Tonight, we made a decision to change direction and define our path."

In the trade, the Bulls received the rights to Lauri Markkanen - the No. 7 overall pick - and guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn. The Timberwolves also received the rights to No. 16 overall pick Justin Patton, a center out of Creighton.

Thibodeau is excited to be reunited with his former star player and thinks Butler's talents and attitude will fit in well with the Timberwolves (via ESPN.com):

"The longer you are with somebody, the more deposits you have with each other, the trust is there," Thibodeau said. "You're not afraid to tell them the truth. So I think I know him well. I know the things that are important to him. I know he wants to win. And he wants to win big."

Butler averaged a career-high 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists last season, so he's clearly coming into the peak of his prime. If he can continue putting up big numbers while helping Towns and Wiggins improve their games even more, the Timberwolves will be a dangerous team in the Western Conference this season.