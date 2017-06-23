Rumors started circulating earlier this week that WWE was changing their plans for this year's SummerSlam, which would, in turn, also change their booking direction for WrestleMania 34 next year.

WWE's original booking plan was to have Brock Lesnar defend the Universal Championship at SummerSlam against Braun Strowman, and then he would later have another title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

However, those plans may have now changed if speculation is to be believed, as the clash between Lesnar and Reigns may have been brought forward to this year's SummerSlam, while The Big Dog will now face John Cena at The Showcase of the Immortals next year.

This can easily be changed booking wise to make sense, as the WWE isn't in full SummerSlam party mode yet, but the reason why the company has decided to change their plans were not obvious.

According to Cageside Seats, however, the reason for WWE's change of plans could be down to recent TV ratings.

They have reported there has been some talks that the Lesnar vs Reigns clash has been pushed forward to this year's SummerSlam, rather than having it at WrestleMania 34, in order to boost Monday Night RAW ratings.

They have stated having the Universal title back on RAW every week could help boost the poor ratings WWE have been receiving as of late, hence the change of plans.

Alongside Cena now being a free agent, RAW could have a huge TV ratings boost over the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, as they have the potential to feature The Cenation Leader, The Best Incarnate, and the Universal Championship all on the same show as other top RAW superstars like Reigns.

More than likely, Reigns will be winning the Universal title from Lesnar at SummerSlam, meaning he could still be champion come facing Cena at WrestleMania. Cena hasn't main evented WWE's biggest show since WrestleMania 29 and although some fans might not be happy about it, having him face The Big Dog for the title will make the event a must-see.

Still, this now leaves Lesnar up in the air for next year's WrestleMania if he is now facing Reigns at SummerSlam, but a character like The Beast can always put on a show, so it doesn't really matter who he faces.

Are you happy that Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal title has been moved to SummerSlam? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

