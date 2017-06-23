GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ozil and Sanchez.

How re-signing Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez could lead to Arsenal breaching Premier League rules

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal were always going to be in for a busy transfer window this summer. The club finished outside of the Champions League qualification spots last season for the first time since 1997.

Changes have to be made. Most of the talk towards the end of the season was if manager Arsene Wenger was going to stay or go.

Fans were split between those that wanted him to carry on at the club - he's been there since 1996, and those that wanted to freshen things up after 21 years.

Article continues below

In the end, he decided to stay and Arsenal offered him a new two-year deal. Once that was decided, attentions turned to those on the pitch.

It's been suggested that the Gunners need an improvement up front, as they lacked firepower throughout last season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Cody Rhodes discusses a possible return to the WWE

Cody Rhodes discusses a possible return to the WWE

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Young Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe was the big name rumoured to be at the top of Wenger's shopping list, but it's likely only a world-record bid would convince the French side to part with him.  

Since that revelation, it's all gone a bit quiet from Arsenal's end. Even if they did want to spend big on the 18-year-old, they now reportedly face competition from both Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Instead, the best deals Arsenal could do this summer surround two players already at the club. Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.    

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Both men are out of contract next summer. They're two of Wenger's star players and without them, the club almost certainly wouldn't have won the FA Cup to salvage a poor season in May.

But they're both stalling on new deals. Sanchez, in particular, wants to challenge with the best. Something he may not be able to do since Arsenal won't be playing Champions League football next year.     

Ozil has a similar intention, so the club are struggling to convince the pair to stay. They need to make the deals soon because if they don't sign up or aren't sold this summer, they can go for free in a year's time.

FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-BESIKTAS

Ideally, Arsenal fans want the two to stay. However, there may even be complication if that does happen. 

Both will no doubt near double their current contracts of £130,000 (Sanchez) and £140,000 (Ozil) a week. 

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League rules limit the extent that club wage bills can rise year-on-year.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Should the Gunners tie both players down, they could breach the short term cost control measures which restrict teams to £7million increases in total salaries each season.

Both men are holding out for £280,000-a-week contracts, meaning their pay rise would be around £15 million annually, over double what the league allows.  

This means, to fund the new deals for Sanchez and Ozil, Arsenal may have to offload other players this summer to reduce the wage bill, or they will face breaching Premier League rules. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Football
Thierry Henry
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again