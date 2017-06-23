Arsenal were always going to be in for a busy transfer window this summer. The club finished outside of the Champions League qualification spots last season for the first time since 1997.

Changes have to be made. Most of the talk towards the end of the season was if manager Arsene Wenger was going to stay or go.

Fans were split between those that wanted him to carry on at the club - he's been there since 1996, and those that wanted to freshen things up after 21 years.

In the end, he decided to stay and Arsenal offered him a new two-year deal. Once that was decided, attentions turned to those on the pitch.

It's been suggested that the Gunners need an improvement up front, as they lacked firepower throughout last season.

Young Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe was the big name rumoured to be at the top of Wenger's shopping list, but it's likely only a world-record bid would convince the French side to part with him.

Since that revelation, it's all gone a bit quiet from Arsenal's end. Even if they did want to spend big on the 18-year-old, they now reportedly face competition from both Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Instead, the best deals Arsenal could do this summer surround two players already at the club. Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Both men are out of contract next summer. They're two of Wenger's star players and without them, the club almost certainly wouldn't have won the FA Cup to salvage a poor season in May.

But they're both stalling on new deals. Sanchez, in particular, wants to challenge with the best. Something he may not be able to do since Arsenal won't be playing Champions League football next year.

Ozil has a similar intention, so the club are struggling to convince the pair to stay. They need to make the deals soon because if they don't sign up or aren't sold this summer, they can go for free in a year's time.

Ideally, Arsenal fans want the two to stay. However, there may even be complication if that does happen.

Both will no doubt near double their current contracts of £130,000 (Sanchez) and £140,000 (Ozil) a week.

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League rules limit the extent that club wage bills can rise year-on-year.

Should the Gunners tie both players down, they could breach the short term cost control measures which restrict teams to £7million increases in total salaries each season.

Both men are holding out for £280,000-a-week contracts, meaning their pay rise would be around £15 million annually, over double what the league allows.

This means, to fund the new deals for Sanchez and Ozil, Arsenal may have to offload other players this summer to reduce the wage bill, or they will face breaching Premier League rules.

