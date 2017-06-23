GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Eddie Hearn.

Eddie Hearn has spoken the most sense about Mayweather/McGregor superfight yet

There's every chance you're sick and tired of reading about Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather already, but it's something everyone is going to have to get used to.

The superfight is set to be the biggest box office event in history and despite the accusations that an MMA fighter - no matter how good he is - facing one of the greatest fighters of all-time in his first boxing bout is nothing more than a circus.

Still, both men are two of the biggest personalities any type of combat sport has ever seen.

They are proven draws in their respective domains and it is only natural that there would be interest in how the fight plays out, regardless of the way the bout came together.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, a man who has been involved in some of boxing's biggest fights this year, can see why this matchup is a good thing for the sport.

"I am a huge Conor McGregor fan, I think he is a legend of MMA and I think he is one of the world’s greatest self-promotors. His story is inspirational, he has come from absolutely nothing and worked his way to the top, and talked his way into this position. And Floyd Mayweather is the boxing equivalent. So it will make them both an awful lot of money. But does McGregor have a chance? Absolutely not.

"You have to remember, he is fighting a man so good, in his last fight against Manny Pacquiao he hardly took a punch. If Mayweather wants, he could evade McGregor all night long. So what’s Conor going to do if he can’t hit him? He can’t hold him and put him in a choke hold.

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference

"The thing I do find interesting about this whole event, though, is that recently a lot of people have said boxing is dead and MMA is the future. But here you have the biggest name in MMA resorting to boxing, for not just his biggest pay day, but a payday that he could never achieve through his own sport. I think that is good for boxing," he added.

Everything that he says is true, but can Conor shock the world and pull off the greatest upset ever? Let us know in the comment below.

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

