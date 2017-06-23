The first practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday afternoon was led by a one-two for Red Bull, but a crash for Force India's Sergio Perez took the focus.

The Mexican appeared to grossly misjudge the eighth and ninth turns, hitting the wall at the latter and destroying the right side of his car.

The front right-hand wheel was bent off of its axle, with the rear one tearing completely from the car and trailing off down the track.

As you can see by watching the video below, Perez's car was left in a right state!

The crash led to a red flag that paused the practice for ten minutes while debris was cleared, and with only six minutes left, two more laps were completed but saw no changes as Red Bull led.

Max Verstappen finished fastest, with teammate Daniel Ricciardo second. The team looked much quicker than expected, although aren't expected to do well in the actual Grand Prix.

The natural favourites, Vettel and Hamilton, finished with the third and fifth fastest times respectively on soft tyres.

Despite the crash, Sergio Perez managed the fourth fastest lap on a circuit where he achieved podium last year, finishing third behind Vettel and eventual World Champion Nico Rosberg.

With second practice underway, Verstappen again leads the times, however the Ferrari duo of Vettel and Raikonen have managed to get in between the Dutchman and his Red Bull teammate who is now in fourth. Sergio Perez, however, managed to pick himself up and reach third for a period, before finding himself drop to fifth.

He did, rather amazingly, nearly repeat his crash though.

As the Mexican attempted turn nine, he can be seen kissing the wall in the exact same place he suffered his crash in first practice.

Another couple of inches to the right and Perez would have been found testing his luck once again. Force India could be running out of cars by the time the race has finished.

