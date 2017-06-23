GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Perez's crash stopped practice for ten minutes as debris was cleared..

Sergio Perez suffers crash at first practice in Azerbaijan

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The first practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday afternoon was led by a one-two for Red Bull, but a crash for Force India's Sergio Perez took the focus.

The Mexican appeared to grossly misjudge the eighth and ninth turns, hitting the wall at the latter and destroying the right side of his car.

The front right-hand wheel was bent off of its axle, with the rear one tearing completely from the car and trailing off down the track.

Article continues below

As you can see by watching the video below, Perez's car was left in a right state!

The crash led to a red flag that paused the practice for ten minutes while debris was cleared, and with only six minutes left, two more laps were completed but saw no changes as Red Bull led.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Cody Rhodes discusses a possible return to the WWE

Cody Rhodes discusses a possible return to the WWE

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Max Verstappen finished fastest, with teammate Daniel Ricciardo second. The team looked much quicker than expected, although aren't expected to do well in the actual Grand Prix.

The natural favourites, Vettel and Hamilton, finished with the third and fifth fastest times respectively on soft tyres.

Despite the crash, Sergio Perez managed the fourth fastest lap on a circuit where he achieved podium last year, finishing third behind Vettel and eventual World Champion Nico Rosberg.

With second practice underway, Verstappen again leads the times, however the Ferrari duo of Vettel and Raikonen have managed to get in between the Dutchman and his Red Bull teammate who is now in fourth. Sergio Perez, however, managed to pick himself up and reach third for a period, before finding himself drop to fifth.

He did, rather amazingly, nearly repeat his crash though.

As the Mexican attempted turn nine, he can be seen kissing the wall in the exact same place he suffered his crash in first practice.

Another couple of inches to the right and Perez would have been found testing his luck once again. Force India could be running out of cars by the time the race has finished.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again