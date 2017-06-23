In the world of boxing, you probably wouldn't find a more bitter rivalry than Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev.

It was a battle to not only see who the better fighter was out of the pair, but a chance to prove who’s deserving of being the pound-for-pound best on the planet.

CONTROVERSY

So, it came as no surprise that their hatred intensified once the Son of God edged out their first contest – one which Krusher believes he won as he also knocked down the American.

Controversy surrounded their latest encounter too, as low blows were the story of the fight and the Russian was furious that referee Tony Weeks waved off the fight in the eighth round, something many believe was the incorrect decision.

While the bitterness will remain because of the controversial circumstances due to both fight outcomes – along with the heated war of words in the build-up to the rematch – you’d assume that things might die down a little now, both between Ward and Kovalev alongside their respective camps.

However, Ward’s trainer Virgil Hunter has an interesting proposition for Kovalev, claiming he’d be willing to train him and turn him into a devastating body puncher.

HUNTER'S OFFER

Speaking to Fight Hype, Hunter claimed: “I would tell Kovalev, uh, If [John David] Jackson and everybody’s gone, come on down with us!

“I’m sure he’ll have a lot of fun and I believe at this stage that I could teach him how to be a devastating body puncher…and also, he’ll respect me!

“I’m not soliciting him, don’t get me wrong, I’m just saying that if all else fails – what I’m trying to do is give you an indication about how we feel about the whole situation. We don’t dislike nobody, we don’t harbour any ill feelings towards anyone, and, you know, I think we have an environment that if he had no other choice, he’d thrive in.

“So, it’s not a solicitation, it’s like if all else fails, you know, we have the compassion and love for you in the rest of your career. That’s all.”

Who knows what the legitimate motive might be, as Hunter might genuinely be interested in helping Kovalev out.

He also went on to claim that if Kovalev is by himself now and turns to a Russian coach instead, they won’t be able to help him out with flaws, but he could.

While having two egos and rivals locked in the same gym could result in them clashing heads, it would certainly be interesting to see how the remainder of their careers pan out if Kovalev does end up accepting that offer.

