Daniel Bryan wants WWE to book these four superstars better

Since the WWE brand split over a year ago, SmackDown Live has widely been dubbed as The Land of Opportunity by the brand's commissioner Shane McMahon. It's fair to say over the past year, it has lived up to that promise.

WWE's blue brand has seen AJ Styles become WWE Champion, given James Ellsworth a shot in the WWE, created new opportunities in the Women's and Tag Team divisions, crowned Bray Wyatt and Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion, as well as creating the first ever Women's Money in the Bank.

Yet, with all these moments mentioned, there is still a bunch of underutilized talent on the show which WWE is yet to fully tap into such as their most recent Money in the Bank winner Baron Corbin.

Speaking in a recent interview with Fox Sports, SmackDown Live's general manager Daniel Bryan spoke about several different topics including superstars he feels WWE could get more out of on the show he runs.

Bryan said he wants to see WWE utilize Luke Harper better because he's such a dynamic superstar. Alongside Harper, he hopes American Alpha, Sami Zayn, and The Colons can be used better in the future.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion said: “I think that he’s somebody that we can utilize better. When he left the Wyatt Family, I thought the fans were really starting to get behind him - and his match with Randy Orton, gosh, I loved his match with Randy Orton.

"It was the February pay-per-view… Elimination Chamber. His match with Randy Orton at that pay-per-view was outstanding, and every time you see him, he’s dynamic. The crowd gets behind him, and then you just kind of lose him on TV to where we don’t really see him much.

"I think we’re really losing out on that, but I think that about several people. I think that specifically about Luke Harper, I’m a big Luke Harper proponent. But also of American Alpha, Sami Zayn, even The Colons. I think that we have a lot of good talent on SmackDown that we could utilize a little bit better.”

Based on what we have already seen from all four mentioned above by Bryan, each one of them can all have a more prominent role at the top of their divisions. However, WWE's roster is filled with more talent than it ever has been throughout the entire history of the company, so they need to make the most of their opportunities whenever they are given them.

Would you like to see Luke Harper involved in a title feud on SmackDown Live?

