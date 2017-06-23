The trade rumors have been swirling around star forward Jimmy Butler since February, but most of the serious buzz this offseason has involved the Chicago Bulls dealing him to either the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers.

Therefore, it came as quite a surprise when the Minnesota Timberwolves swooped in and traded for Butler on Thursday night during the NBA Draft.

There had been some buzz about the Timberwolves being interested in Butler, but it didn't seem as if they were as serious as the Cavs and Celtics.

Therefore, Butler, along with the rest of us, were caught off-guard by the trade. In fact, according to reports, Butler was in bed at his hotel in Paris, where he is visiting for Fashion Week:

Butler received the news of his trade around 2 a.m. local time in Paris, which probably led to a restless night of sleep, if he was able to sleep at all.

Though Butler is probably glad the rumors around him are done, his excitement pales in comparison to that of the Timberwolves, who will add the star forward to a young core that includes budding stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Wiggins.

Coach Tom Thibodeau, who coached Butler while they were both in Chicago, told ESPN.com that he's thrilled to have his former superstar on board in Minnesota:

"The longer you are with somebody, the more deposits you have with each other, the trust is there," Thibodeau said. "You're not afraid to tell them the truth. So I think I know him well. I know the things that are important to him. I know he wants to win. And he wants to win big.

"The most important thing to me are the things he does every day, the way he practices, the things that he does in meetings, the way he prepares before a game, the things that he does for recovery. He'll show our players a lot of the things that he's learned along the way."

The Bulls got Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and No. 7 pick Lauri Markkanen in the trade for Butler, so they now have a trio of young players to try to turn into stars.

LaVine is the most established player of the three right now, having averaged 18.9 points per game last year before going down with a torn ACL.

Butler, on the other hand, had a career year, averaging 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Bulls during the 2016-17 campaign.