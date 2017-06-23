Alexandre Pato was once tipped to become one of the world's best footballers. That was back in 2011 when the then 22-year-old scored after just 24-seconds against Barcelona.

Fast forward six years and you'll realise that he never quite fulfilled his potential. After scoring a fairly impressive 63 goals in 150 AC Milan appearances, injuries led to his eventual decline.

The Brazilian moved back to his home country, joining Corinthians in 2013. He went on loan to Sao Paulo a year later, before popping up in the Premier League of all places.

That was in January 2016, when he joined a struggling Chelsea side, who were massively underperforming under interim manager Guus Hiddink.

He scored once in two appearances, before returning to Corinthians. After pushing for a permanent move back to Europe, he signed for Villarreal in the summer of 2016.

After just six months and 14 La Liga appearances, he moved to China, joining Tianjin Quanjian in January of this year.

For a player who once showed so much promise, his career has been very disappointing. He's finding his feet in Chinese Super League though, scoring six goals in 13 games.

His side are currently sixth in the division, 15 points behind leaders Guangzhou Evergrande.

But despite the disappointing direction his career has gone following a number of injuries, Pato still appears to be in high spirits.

That is, judging by his latest Instagram post.

The 27-year-old uploaded a picture to the social media, suggesting that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's face is stuck in his knee.

It's quite a suggestion, but to be fair, it's easy to see where he's coming from.

Unfortunately for the striker, Klopp's just done his first major piece of transfer business this summer, bringing Mohamed Salah to Anfield.

After spending around £35 million for the Egyptian, there's probably not much room in the Red's dressing room for the Brazilian to join as well.

With a move back to England off the cards, the closest Pato is going to get to Klopp is seeing him in his knee.

