Conor McGregor is in line to receive the biggest payday of his life when he finally meets Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 16 where he could receive upwards of $100 million, without taking sponsorship money into account.

He’s already the king of the UFC where he owns the lightweight championship where he has taken the organisation to new heights and his antics – along with his exciting fighting style – somehow managed to bag him a fight against the 49-0 American.

SUPER FIGHT

You can be sure the promotion of the fight itself is going to be worth tuning in for, and with that amount of cheese sitting nicely in his bank account, the Notorious perhaps never has to lift a finger again.

However, UFC president Dana White has already claimed that the Irishman wants a return to the Octagon this year, while McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has reiterated that statement.

Now, another rival of McGregor’s has spoken out about his future in the UFC.

Tyron Woodley and McGregor got into a couple of exchanges in the run-in to UFC 205, and it’s also been speculated that McGregor could target The Chosen One to capture a third title in the UFC while Woodley is also keen on the bout.

WILL HE RETURN?

Putting that aside, though, Woodley spoke to FOX Sports and revealed that he too believes we’ll see the outspoken lightweight back in the UFC once his business with Money is over.

According to MMA News, he said: “I think he will fight again.

“It really just depends on where his head is at. Because we can all say, ‘Oh I can keep on fighting.’

"He’s going to make a lot of money. That money can set somebody up for life if they do it right and invest it.”

Numerous fighters have already been discussed as potential opponents, with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson the two that continue to pop up the most.

We might have already had our top contender had The Eagle not pulled out of his scheduled interim lightweight championship fight El Cucuy just one day before the event – while a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz is also an interesting proposition.

While the opponent remains to be seen, Woodley went on to claim that if McGregor can shock the world then he could set himself up for a match with Mayweather for an even bigger payday.

He added: “If he goes out there and he smokes Floyd Mayweather, I think we’re going to see him fight Floyd Mayweather again and he’s going to make more money.”

Will Conor McGregor return to the UFC in 2017? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

