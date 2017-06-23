No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz makes embarrassing draft-night Instagram mistake

The Philadelphia 76ers have Joel Embiid, the owner of one of the NBA's most entertaining Twitter accounts and a must-follow for any fan, regardless of their favorite team.

However, the team will need Embiid to take 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz under his wing when it comes to social media presence, as the incoming rookie made an embarrassing mistake during Thursday night's draft.

We'll cut him some slack since he had just experienced a life-changing moment when the Sixers picked him, but it's still a funny error.

As you can see in the tweet below, Fultz, who is now sponsored by Tissot watches, forgot to change his sponsored Instagram post to reflect the fact that he was drafted by the 76ers and would be heading to Philadelphia to continue his basketball career:

Fultz quickly fixed the error, but of course the original post will live on in the annals of the internet. Embiid will likely poke fun at his new teammate for the draft-night blunder.

Of course, the social media error did nothing to dampen the spirits of the 76ers, who are thrilled to have Fultz in the mix alongside Embiid and last year's No. 1 overall pick, Ben Simmons.

Philadelphia general manager Bryan Colangelo told 76ers.com that he believes trading up to take Fultz was the right move for the franchise:

“We felt like the value of moving from three to one was relevant in that we moved into a position to take, what we think, is the ideal fit for this roster among the draft prospects,” said Colangelo, running his second draft since joining the Sixers last April. “Markelle is a tremendous athlete, he’s a tremendous young man. We think he’s going to fit the culture of this organization...the core of young players that we’re putting together.

"It’s an opportunity that we feel basketball-wise - playing alongside Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and many others - that it was the right player, the right piece to move this situation forward.”

Fultz is excited to get started on his NBA career, too, and said he wants to be a big part of helping the 76ers turn things around:

“We’ve just talked about how glad they are for me really, not the expectations,” Fultz told reporters in New York. “I’m pretty sure I’m going to talk to them soon about everything like that. They’re pretty much just happy for me. This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and that’s pretty much what they were indicating to me - just have fun with this process no matter where I go, and I’m happy that I came here.”

He'll have a lot of work to do, but with Embiid guiding him both on the court and on social media, Fultz could live up to, if not exceed, expectations in Philadelphia.