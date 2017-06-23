GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

/.

Michael Carrick comments on rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo was ready to leave Real Madrid shocked the football world last week. 

The Portuguese star is facing allegations of tax fraud in Spain and is reportedly so upset with the claim that he's ready to leave the country altogether.  

Of course, there are only a few destinations he is realistically likely to go. With Madrid asking for around £350 million, according to the Daily Mail, to part with their best player, only a few clubs can afford him.

Article continues below

One of those clubs is Paris Saint-Germain, who have made a number of massive transfers over the last few years, which included bringing the likes of Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler to France. 

However, if Ronaldo himself had any say in where he goes, there's probably one club he'd like to join above the rest. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Specific reason why Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is now happening at SummerSlam [Cageside Seats]

Specific reason why Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is now happening at SummerSlam [Cageside Seats]

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Manchester United.  

The forward had some of the best years of his career there between 2003 and 2009, before moving to Real for a then record transfer fee of £80 million.

The 32-year-old has often teased a return to Old Trafford, suggesting he would at least like to finish his career there. 

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final

But after last week's reports, there would be no better time for the world's best player to return to England.

Fans, of course, have been urging the club to make a move for Madrid's all-time record goalscorer, but it appears that the players have been giving it less thought.

Michael Carrick, who played with Ronaldo during his time in Manchester, has revealed that he's not been thinking too much about the forward's return.

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Manchester Unit

He told Sky Sports, as per Goal: "I haven't really given it too much thought to be honest with you."

"It's not for me to get involved in whether he comes to Manchester United, whether he leaves Madrid or not, that's not my business at this moment in time." 

Although he's not revealing too much, he did give a little tease that may suggest United are open to Ronaldo's return.

"Of course, I was lucky enough to play with him. It was just a joy to work so close to him and see how he plays. We will see how it pans out over the next few weeks and months."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again