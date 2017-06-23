GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Floyd Mayweather may not have fought since September 2015, but he’s kept himself in pretty good shape since then.

The American must have known there was a very good chance he would accept a 50th and final fight before hanging up his gloves for good, despite insisting his career was over following his last win over Andre Berto.

A multi-million-pound rematch against Manny Pacquiao appeared to be the most likely final fight for Mayweather. Few people could have predicted back in 2015 that he would be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor two years later.

But that’s the reality of the situation.

Mayweather and McGregor will go head-to-head in Las Vegas in two months time in a bizarre match-up that delighted boxing casuals but confused the purists.

Boxing purists aren't impressed

"I can't say I'm a fan of it," Ricky Hatton, who lost to Mayweather back in 2007, was quoted as saying by the Mirror this week. "I am a fan of UFC, probably more of a fan of Conor McGregor than UFC to be honest.

"He's a character, he's entertaining, a real person, exciting and a total value for money.

"But I can't get excited about this fight one bit. I can't say I'm a fan of it.

p1bjaq7la8sa5aiadjbgaruidd.jpg

"It's two different sports. I can't get my head around how the best pound for pound fighter in the world, and arguably the greatest of all time, is fighting somebody who's never had a boxing match.

"He's a wonderful puncher in the UFC fights, but he's never boxed before in his life.”

Hatton certainly isn’t alone in having those thoughts, but people will stay shell out their hard-earned cash - either on tickets or on pay-per-view - to watch to madness unfold live on August 26.

Video: Mayweather stops training to correct youngster's mistakes

Mayweather is currently in training and a brilliant video has emerged where he briefly stops to correct a young fighter he spots making mistakes.

p1bjaq6jck1p7g1eft1c61sjk4pob.jpg

The 40-year-old noticed the youngster standing too upright and tells his coach to make the kid squat down a little bit.

Watch the footage here…

Fair play, Floyd!

After dispensing his advice, Mayweather then gets back to his exercises while boasting about his achievements.

Footage of Mayweather sparring emerges

Meanwhile, footage has emerged of Mayweather sparring ahead of the McGregor fight.

TMZ posted it on YouTube and you can watch it here…

