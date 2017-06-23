The UFC made a huge decision earlier this week when they officially stripped Germaine de Randamie of the women’s featherweight champion, with the title now being awarded to the winner of Cris Cyborg and Megan Anderson when the two meet at UFC 214 next month.

The Brazilian had been campaigning for a championship fight against the inaugural champion, but the Dutch fighter showed no interest in fighting Cyborg and her manager came out and cited Cyborg’s supposed cheating past as the reason she won’t fight her.

CRITICISM

Obviously, the UFC wasn’t going to wait around and made this bold decision and fans have been quick to link this situation to another very familiar one.

It wasn’t too long ago that current middleweight champion Michael Bisping was refusing to fight Yoel Romero because of his history, and ended up facing Dan Henderson in his first title defence.

As expected, this angered numerous fighters such as Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman, and it continued to frustrate the Soldier of God as it looked as if he’d have to watch Georges St-Pierre get a title shot before him too.

However, Romero now has an interim title fight coming up against Robert Whitaker, while The Count has had to defend himself against the accusations that he’s ducking fighters, and is similar to De Randamie.

BISPING RESPONDS

Speaking on his Believe You Me podcast, the English expletively hit out at the critics and cleared up the differences between himself and the Iron Lady.

According to MMA Mania, he said: “I’ve got to be careful about what I say here because I know everybody’s gonna talk s**t about me and say, ‘You’re a f***ing p***y. You f***ing defended against Dan Henderson. You’re avoiding number one contenders.’

“That is now what’s happened, motherf***ers.

“The UFC offered me Dan Henderson, I took the fight and then I had knee surgery. Two knee surgeries in fact. I know people are gonna talk s**t because it seems from the outside that I’m f***ing avoiding Yoel, which isn’t the case at all.

“I had two knee surgeries, I’m back training now but I still couldn’t do a training camp. But I see the parallels that people will draw on and call me a f***ing hypocrite.”

There are clear similarities between the two situations, and Bisping knows that fans now have the ammunition to criticise him for his failure to defend the title against the rightful contenders.

With UFC now taking this bold stance, Bisping may have to worry about his future as champion.

What do you make of Michael Bisping’s heated response? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

