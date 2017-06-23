When you go to a baseball game, it's important to be aware at all times, as balls (an occasional bats) go flying into the stands.

However, if you're able to grab a ball, it can be a great souvenir for adults and children alike.

But, of course, there are good ways to go about catching a foul ball and bad ways to go about it, as one New York Mets fan learned on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

As you can see in the video below, a foul ball was hit into the stands and a Mets fan, holding his small baby, jumped to attempt to catch the ball, nearly dropping the baby in the process:

The mother of the baby was none too happy with the father's actions, giving him a death stare while taking the child away from him after he eventually caught the ball on a bounce.

Of course, the best reaction from the video was the man to the left of the screen, who comes in late and wants a high-five from the father for landing the souvenir.

It appears that the baby is OK, so the couple will now have quite the story to tell when people ask about the foul ball in the future. Of course, the story will probably be much more positive from the dad's retelling of it than the mom's.

Much like the dad will be searching for answers to give the mother as to his actions on Thursday night, Mets manager Terry Collins is similarly looking for an explanation for his team's poor play. The Mets were swept by the Dodgers in the four-game series, losing 6-3 on Thursday night.

Collins told ESPN.com that he doesn't understand why his pitchers are giving up walks and long balls at such a high rate lately:

"Walks and home runs have killed us," Collins said. "That's one thing we have never done here in years. We don't walk guys and we don't give up a lot of home runs. And right now we're doing both."

With Thursday's loss, the Mets fell to 31-41 on the season and are in fourth place in the National League East division. New York trails the first-place Washington Nationals by 12 games.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, continued their hot play and have now won seven games in a row and nine of their last 10. They sport a 48-26 record - the best mark in the National League - and lead the NL West by 1.5 games over both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

