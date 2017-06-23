Later on this year, Floyd Mayweather will face Conor McGregor in the super fight of the decade, but this isn't the first super fight which the boxing legend has been involved in.

On August 26, Mayweather will face McGregor inside a boxing ring, but Money's first super fight came back in 2008 against the Big Show at WrestleMania 24 in a No Disqualification match.

He won the match by knocking out The World's Largest Athlete for the ten-count with some brass knuckles. He's expected to win against the Notorious as well later this summer, except minus the brass knuckles, and both fighters have actually been invited on Monday Night RAW by Triple H to promote their fight.

The undefeated boxer is expected to receive a huge payday for his fight against the UFC icon this August, and he reportedly received $20 million for his involvement at WrestleMania 24, according to ESPN at the time, but Dave Meltzer has recently disputed this.

The Wrestling Observer Radio host was recently asked how much money did Mayweather receive for his WrestleMania 24 involvement, to which he replied only $2 million.

What's staggering is that this isn't the highest amount of money which the WWE has paid to a celebrity for them to get involved, as Meltzer later said Mike Tyson was paid $3.5 million for his involvement during the Attitude Era, $1.5 million more than Mayweather.

Money well spent when you consider how much of an effect Tyson's involvement had on the Attitude Era at the time at WrestleMania 14 between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.

$2 million may be a lot less than the reported $20 million, but considering he got that much for very little work it's not too bad of a deal for him at all. This was after his first initial retirement as well and before he announced his first comeback to the ring.

Now he's come out of retirement for another fight, WWE would likely have to pay him a lot more to get him to compete in the ring once more, more than what Tyson got for sure. Same goes for if they ever want McGregor inside their squared circle too, so expect a nice little payday for either fighter if they appear on RAW before their super fight.

