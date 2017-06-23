GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

White and McGregor.

Fan pays ridiculous amount for fake Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor tickets

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The announcement that Floyd Mayweather will fight Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on August 26 left the sporting world in a frenzy.

Not just boxing or MMA fans. But everyone with a vague interest in sport.

The fighting stars will meet in a cross-sport even at the T-Mobile Arena and it’s set to be the highest-grossing bout in history, with projections claiming the fight will be make £386 million.

Article continues below

Indeed, UFC president Dana White has predicted over five million pay-per-view buys.

A lucky 20,000 will be able to watch the fight live from inside the Las Vegas arena.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Specific reason why Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is now happening at SummerSlam [Cageside Seats]

Specific reason why Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is now happening at SummerSlam [Cageside Seats]

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Some websites are offering tickets for nearly $3,000. The expected $100 TV price is bad enough.

But there’s a problem - official tickets aren’t even on sale yet.

One fan has paid a lot for fake tickets

White has taken to social media today to warn fans not to buy tickets from any website until an announcement is made. He even showed the receipt of one person who has paid £4,838.22 for two fake Mayweather vs McGregor fights.

“Tickets are NOT on sale yet,” the UFC president wrote on Twitter.

“Please do not get ripped off. This company is NOT refunding this fans money. We will announce when tix goonsale”.

He delivered a similar message on Instagram.

“A fan told me he bought tix already,” the 47-year-old added. “I want ALL fans to know that we have not even come up with a price for tix yet and tix ARE NOT for sale yet.

“Don't get f***** by These DIRTBALLS trying to sell tix already. When we announce tix on sale that's when it's real.”

Mayweather is set for a huge pay day

Mayweather showed off the cheque for $100m that he made when he fought Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, ‘Money’ believes he will make even more when he fights McGregor because the Irishman will have no trouble playing his part in promoting the bout.

“He [Mayweather] believes he has the potential to make even more money than he made fighting Pacquiao,” Smith said, per The Sun.

“Floyd is all about business. It has to be the right deal business-wise. It has to be worth his time.

“He believes McGregor has the potential to make it happen because can market himself.

“Floyd normally has to market his fights. He has to do all the promoting and all the talking.

"He won't have to do that with McGregor, and he knows it."

Will you pay to watch Mayweather vs McGregor? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Saul Alvarez
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again