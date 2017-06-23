The announcement that Floyd Mayweather will fight Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on August 26 left the sporting world in a frenzy.

Not just boxing or MMA fans. But everyone with a vague interest in sport.

The fighting stars will meet in a cross-sport even at the T-Mobile Arena and it’s set to be the highest-grossing bout in history, with projections claiming the fight will be make £386 million.

Indeed, UFC president Dana White has predicted over five million pay-per-view buys.

A lucky 20,000 will be able to watch the fight live from inside the Las Vegas arena.

Some websites are offering tickets for nearly $3,000. The expected $100 TV price is bad enough.

But there’s a problem - official tickets aren’t even on sale yet.

One fan has paid a lot for fake tickets

White has taken to social media today to warn fans not to buy tickets from any website until an announcement is made. He even showed the receipt of one person who has paid £4,838.22 for two fake Mayweather vs McGregor fights.

“Tickets are NOT on sale yet,” the UFC president wrote on Twitter.

“Please do not get ripped off. This company is NOT refunding this fans money. We will announce when tix goonsale”.

He delivered a similar message on Instagram.

“A fan told me he bought tix already,” the 47-year-old added. “I want ALL fans to know that we have not even come up with a price for tix yet and tix ARE NOT for sale yet.

“Don't get f***** by These DIRTBALLS trying to sell tix already. When we announce tix on sale that's when it's real.”

Mayweather is set for a huge pay day

Mayweather showed off the cheque for $100m that he made when he fought Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, ‘Money’ believes he will make even more when he fights McGregor because the Irishman will have no trouble playing his part in promoting the bout.

“He [Mayweather] believes he has the potential to make even more money than he made fighting Pacquiao,” Smith said, per The Sun.

“Floyd is all about business. It has to be the right deal business-wise. It has to be worth his time.

“He believes McGregor has the potential to make it happen because can market himself.

“Floyd normally has to market his fights. He has to do all the promoting and all the talking.

"He won't have to do that with McGregor, and he knows it."

