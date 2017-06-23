Antonio Conte is not looking to rest on his title-winning Chelsea side and is expected to bring in a number of big names this summer.

The Blues will have Champions League football to contend with next season, after playing through last year without the competition.

It adds another level to the challenge of defending their Premier League trophy, but it's one that the club and its fans will welcome.

As well as expecting to bring a number of new players to Stamford Bridge, Roman Abramovich is also expecting to lose some.

Both Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic have been rumoured to leave this summer, with the striker wanting a return to his former club Atletico Madrid and the midfielder hoping for a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

This means the Blues are likely to target a replacement forward and midfielder. Tiemoue Bakayoko is said to be the preferred midfield target, while both Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku have been linked with moving to London to replace Costa.

It's unlikely that Chelsea will stop there though. Replacements and backups are always useful in a squad that's going to be challenging on four fronts next season.

Although they were pretty settled last time round, Conte's back line may need boosting.

According to reports from Goal, the Italian is targetting Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk to strengthen the rearguard.

The Dutchman was being monitored by Liverpool earlier this month.

However, following threats from the Saints that they were going to complain to the Premier League over the way the Reds went about their business, the interest has seemingly cooled.

And Chelsea, as they often do, are ready to swoop in and sign Van Dijk from under their rivals nose.

A move for the defender though, won't be good for everyone at Stamford Bridge.

Goal also suggests that Conte is willing to sacrifice young centre-back Nathan Ake to bring in world class replacements at the back.

Should the Blues sign another player, Ake's already limited first team chances will become even slimmer and he could move away from London permanently.

The 22-year-old only made five appearances for his club after returning from Bournemouth in January and it's expected he may rejoin them on a permanent basis if Chelsea draft in more replacements this summer.

