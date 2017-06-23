A busy summer is expected at Barcelona following the arrival of Ernesto Valverde as the club’s new manager.

By Barca’s lofty expectations, the 2016-17 season was a disappointment. Out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage and runners-up to Real Madrid in La Liga, victory in the Copa del Rey provided merely a brief moment of jubilation.

Barca had to sit and watch as Los Blancos claimed their second Champions League title in three years. If that wasn’t enough for the club’s hierarchy to realise that the squad is in need of an upgrade, then we don’t know what is.

There’s an interesting case developing with Santos midfielder Lucas Lima, who told ESPN Brazil this week that he will sign for the Blaugrana in January.

But no official announcement made been made by either Santos or Barcelona, and a pre-contract agreement cannot be signed until July 1.

Lima is represented by N&N Consultancy - the company run by Neymar’s father - and Neymar has admitted he wants Barcelona to sign the 26-year-old.

"I am only encouraging him to come to Barcelona, but I've not decided anything or proposed anything to anyone. All I can say is that I hope everything works out for him,” Neymar said, per ESPN.

"He is a guy I admire a lot - he's a good friend and I hope he's happy wherever he plays, but I would like it if it was Barca.

"I hope he comes, because he would be a good player for us and he would be received with open arms."

Neymar also wants Verratti

Lima isn’t the only midfielder who Neymar wants as a new teammate.

The 25-year-old said he would “love” to see Marco Verratti to arrive, although it could take an offer of at least €70m in order for Paris Saint-Germain to say yes.

"Of course I would like [Verratti] to come to Barcelona -- I would love it," Neymar added.

"He's a top player with incredible technical quality. He has the profile and the right qualities to play with us at Barca.

"If we sign Verratti, I'm convinced that the whole team will be delighted to welcome him because he's an amazing player."

Of the two players Neymar wants at Barcelona, it’s pretty obvious which one fans would prefer to see alongside Lionel Messi and co.

Verratti has emerged as one of the finest midfielders in Europe and is considered the heir to Andres Iniesta.

