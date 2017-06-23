GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

NJR.

Neymar names the two players he wants Barcelona to sign

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A busy summer is expected at Barcelona following the arrival of Ernesto Valverde as the club’s new manager.

By Barca’s lofty expectations, the 2016-17 season was a disappointment. Out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage and runners-up to Real Madrid in La Liga, victory in the Copa del Rey provided merely a brief moment of jubilation.

Barca had to sit and watch as Los Blancos claimed their second Champions League title in three years. If that wasn’t enough for the club’s hierarchy to realise that the squad is in need of an upgrade, then we don’t know what is.

Article continues below

There’s an interesting case developing with Santos midfielder Lucas Lima, who told ESPN Brazil this week that he will sign for the Blaugrana in January.

But no official announcement made been made by either Santos or Barcelona, and a pre-contract agreement cannot be signed until July 1.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Specific reason why Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is now happening at SummerSlam [Cageside Seats]

Specific reason why Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is now happening at SummerSlam [Cageside Seats]

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Lima is represented by N&N Consultancy - the company run by Neymar’s father - and Neymar has admitted he wants Barcelona to sign the 26-year-old.

"I am only encouraging him to come to Barcelona, but I've not decided anything or proposed anything to anyone. All I can say is that I hope everything works out for him,” Neymar said, per ESPN.

"He is a guy I admire a lot - he's a good friend and I hope he's happy wherever he plays, but I would like it if it was Barca.

"I hope he comes, because he would be a good player for us and he would be received with open arms."

Santos v The Strongest - Copa Bridgestone Libertadores 2017

Neymar also wants Verratti

Lima isn’t the only midfielder who Neymar wants as a new teammate.

The 25-year-old said he would “love” to see Marco Verratti to arrive, although it could take an offer of at least €70m in order for Paris Saint-Germain to say yes.

"Of course I would like [Verratti] to come to Barcelona -- I would love it," Neymar added.

"He's a top player with incredible technical quality. He has the profile and the right qualities to play with us at Barca.

"If we sign Verratti, I'm convinced that the whole team will be delighted to welcome him because he's an amazing player."

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-RENNES

Of the two players Neymar wants at Barcelona, it’s pretty obvious which one fans would prefer to see alongside Lionel Messi and co.

Verratti has emerged as one of the finest midfielders in Europe and is considered the heir to Andres Iniesta.

Is Verratti enough, or do Barcelona need more? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar
Football
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Luis Suarez
Paris Saint-Germain
La Liga
Andres Iniesta

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again