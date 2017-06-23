Baron Corbin is becoming, if he already isn't, one of the best heels in the WWE today, and 2017 could be a really big year for him.

It was only last weekend that The Lone Wolf won the Money in the Bank ladder match at the pay-per-view by the same name against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Dolph Ziggler.

When he climbed to the top of the ladder at Money in the Bank and unhooked the briefcase, he secured his spot to have a match for the WWE Championship at a time of his choosing. He now keeps himself in the main event picture for the rest of the next 12 months despite only making his main roster debut just over a year prior.

It's a monumental achievement which Corbin could cash in on, literally, later this year, as he is expected to cash in his Money in the Bank contract later this year against whichever babyface beats Jinder Mahal for the WWE title. This is expected to be John Cena at SummerSlam in August this year.

For the time being, however, Mr. Money in the Bank has been celebrating his recent achievement in true heel style - by taking the mick out of others that slate him on social media.

On his Twitter account, abuse from all sides has been hurdled at Corbin since his Money in the Bank win, but he has had an answer to every single comment.

From fans saying he won't last in the WWE for long because his character has no depth, to which he replies by saying: "If your opinion mattered you would be something more then just a disappointment to your parents."

To fans making comments about his stomach, which causes him to issue this response: "Trust me your girl is fine with it. She keeps sending me DM's. Let her know I am out of her league. She just has to settle with you."

To even more fans, taking the mick out of his tattoo choices, which prompts him to reply by saying: "Don't be mad at me, it's your parents fault you look the way you do."

As well as people telling him he looks like Baby Herman.

It seems Corbin is taking a page out of Kevin Owens' book and is effectively using social media to take his heel persona one step further.

