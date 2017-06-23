There are some super talented young players plying their trade in the Premier League right now.

But which youngster performed the best over the course of the 2016-17 season?

Here at GiveMeSport, we asked you to choose between four players on our official Facebook page - and a whopping 9,000 of you responded by casting your votes.

The four shortlisted players were Dele Alli and Harry Kane, both of Tottenham, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

In the end, there turned out to be a pretty clear winner.

How you voted

4. Leroy Sane | 643 votes

What they said: “For Sane to come into the league and make the impact he has, it looks like he's going to be really special.” - Gary Neville.

3. Romelu Lukaku | 1.1k votes

What they said: "Of course he's a world-class player. On one hand it was enjoyable to see him live, especially when the game opens up and you see everything – skill, pace, physique, a plan in his head.” - Slaven Bilic.

2. Harry Kane | 2k votes

What they said: “Harry Kane is our main striker, one of the best in the world” - Mauricio Pochettino.

1. Dele Alli | 5.1k votes

What they said: "He's a joy to watch. He's a player that hopefully, if he works hard like he has been working hard, and continues to play for the manager that he's played for - because I think he's a special manager, and he's looking after him in the right way - he's a special player.” - David Beckham.

Do the stats show the right decision has been made?

So, there you have it. Dele Alli is your young player of the season - but do the stats show the right decision was made?

Eighteen goals and seven assists is a magnificent return for an attacking midfielder.

The 21-year-old also boasts the joint best pass completion percentage (81) alongside Sane.

The best is still to come from this huge talent and we can’t wait to see what he achieves over the course of next season.

Congratulations, Dele!

