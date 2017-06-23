GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

dele alli harry kane.

GiveMeSport readers vote for the Best Young Player of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There are some super talented young players plying their trade in the Premier League right now.

But which youngster performed the best over the course of the 2016-17 season?

Here at GiveMeSport, we asked you to choose between four players on our official Facebook page - and a whopping 9,000 of you responded by casting your votes.

Article continues below

The four shortlisted players were Dele Alli and Harry Kane, both of Tottenham, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

In the end, there turned out to be a pretty clear winner.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Specific reason why Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is now happening at SummerSlam [Cageside Seats]

Specific reason why Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is now happening at SummerSlam [Cageside Seats]

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

How you voted

Here's how you voted...

p1bjavdeik1i3ah12u6q1l1c1ml99.jpg

4. Leroy Sane | 643 votes

What they said: “For Sane to come into the league and make the impact he has, it looks like he's going to be really special.” - Gary Neville.

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

3. Romelu Lukaku | 1.1k votes

What they said: "Of course he's a world-class player. On one hand it was enjoyable to see him live, especially when the game opens up and you see everything – skill, pace, physique, a plan in his head.” - Slaven Bilic.

Everton v Leicester City - Premier League

2. Harry Kane | 2k votes

What they said: “Harry Kane is our main striker, one of the best in the world” - Mauricio Pochettino.

FBL-ENG-PR-HULL-TOTTENHAM

1. Dele Alli | 5.1k votes

What they said: "He's a joy to watch. He's a player that hopefully, if he works hard like he has been working hard, and continues to play for the manager that he's played for - because I think he's a special manager, and he's looking after him in the right way - he's a special player.” - David Beckham.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League

Do the stats show the right decision has been made?

So, there you have it. Dele Alli is your young player of the season - but do the stats show the right decision was made?

p1bjaun7qss1esch1ovd1apb1fc29.jpg

Eighteen goals and seven assists is a magnificent return for an attacking midfielder.

The 21-year-old also boasts the joint best pass completion percentage (81) alongside Sane.

The best is still to come from this huge talent and we can’t wait to see what he achieves over the course of next season.

Congratulations, Dele!

Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again