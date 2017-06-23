The New York Knicks were one of several teams in intense trade negotiations during the NBA Draft, holding discussions around their young star Kristaps Porzingis.

Knicks president Phil Jackson was candid about the fact that the franchise was entertaining offers for Porzingis in the days leading up, one of the NBA's brightest young players. It's difficult to find 7'3 big men who can not only defend the rim, but space the floor from mid-range out to the three-point line.

Porzingis is that kind of transcendent player, though, which is why even considering the idea of trading the 21-year-old big man who's played just two seasons in the NBA left Knicks fans exasperated. Fortunately for them, Porzingis remains. It's not for a lack of trying from other teams, though.

The Boston Celtics were one of the teams in hot pursuit of Porzingis, loaded with the kind of high-tier assets that could net them a player like Kristaps. Cetlics general manager Danny Ainge has meticulously gathered talent and high-value draft picks as Boston dreams of making exactly this kind of splash.

The Knicks asking price for Porzingis was reportedly incredibly high, but that didn't stop Boston from making a run at landing one of the NBA's true unicorns. Boston reportedly offered up the No. 3 pick, a player and an additional lottery pick they could have acquired to the Knicks, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.

That would have been a nice haul for New York, but with such a young and clearly gifted player, the price is and should be even higher than that. Ainge eventually backed off, electing to retain the assets they've been building for years.

The Knicks did the right thing hold off on that deal, with Porzingis already a sure-thing and the No. 3 pick and additional fodder not coming close to his value. New York's insistence on making it public knowledge they were engaged on Kristaps trade talks may have been more smokescreen than substance.

Jackson was very clear that Porzingis' decision to skip the Knicks' exit meetings left the franchise feeling spurned. Knicks fans, however, were even more incensed over the idea of losing the player they believe can help lead them to a brighter future:

Boston continues to wait for the right move, and if Ainge's opinion on what the Minnesota Timberwolves gave up to acquire Jimmy Butler is any indication about how highly they value their assets, it's going to take a major player going to the Celtics before they make a blockbuster trade:

For now, Knicks fans can exhale, though the relationship between Porzingis and New York's upper management might get pretty awkward from this point.