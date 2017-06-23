GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Carmella.

Why WWE Women's Money in the Bank ladder match finished the way it did

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The first ever Women's Money in the Bank ended in controversial fashion, and it has been a huge talking point amongst WWE fans throughout this past week.

To the surprise of many WWE fans, it was James Ellsworth, a man, that climbed and unhooked the briefcase from the top of the ladder in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, dropping it to Carmella who was sitting on the ring floor below.

This outraged fans and superstars alike as they believed a man had won the match, not a woman, and henceforth, this was breaking the rules of the contest's setup as a non-participant won the match.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

WWE rectified the situation on this week's SmackDown Live with the returning general manager, Daniel Bryan, revoking Carmella of her Ms. Money in the Bank title and setting up a new Women's Money in the Bank ladder match to take place on next week's show. This will be the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match not on pay-per-view.

This might seem like WWE is responding to the backlash following their booking at Money in the Bank last weekend, but according to reports, this isn't the case.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Specific reason why Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is now happening at SummerSlam [Cageside Seats]

Specific reason why Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is now happening at SummerSlam [Cageside Seats]

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, via Sportskeeda, has said the purpose of the finish to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match was to get more fans talking about the match.

p1bjb1ag4q7rvjb6131t1p8u1ligf.jpg

Meltzer said, according to Sportskeeda: “They (WWE) pushed the idea that this first match was historical, then gave people an ending that would be anything but, with the idea of using that to garner interest in a television rematch where that first match result was negated.”

A strange decision by the WWE considering they could have just had a woman win the match the first time around, rather than having to go through the controversy that may have potentially ruined the historical match-up.

James Ellsworth is banned from ringside in the rematch next week, so hopefully, there will be no more controversy. The same participants of Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch and Carmella will take part in the match, so fingers crossed WWE can get it right this time around.

p1bjb1b28ia8b1mbvrok879120qh.jpg

What did you think of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has revealed how he got No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Liverpool launch monster bid for Kylian Mbappe - Monaco react

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again