Football

Aubameyang.

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore issues funny response to fan's Aubameyang plea

Football News
24/7

Mohamed Salah’s arrival at Liverpool has left the club’s supporters ready for more incomings at Anfield.

The Reds have bolstered their already-impressive attacking options with the signing of Salah, who has joined on a £34.3 million deal from AS Roma.

He joins an offensive corps that includes Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke, with Philippe Coutinho now expected to become a deep-lying playmaker.

And there are reports that Jurgen Klopp may add another No. 9 to his ranks, with Le Parisien claiming the Liverpool boss is considering a move for Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Liverpool know how much the Gabon international will cost: £63m.

That was the number quoted by BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, who claimed Dortmund haven’t received a bid for their star striker just yet.

“We will listen to it when a club is willing to show its appreciation for Aubameyang in a financial way as well,” Watzke said, per the Independent.

“If an official bid were to reach more than £63 million, it would have to be reported as a necessary to proceed. This has not happened so far.”

Sporting Clube de Portugal v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool CEO was asked about Aubameyang

Liverpool have to be confident Aubameyang will choose them given the time he spent with Klopp at Dortmund.

One fan posed the rumour to Liverpool’s CEO Peter Moore on Twitter, claiming that the Reds will recoup most of the £63m outlay in shirt sales.

Moore, who previously worked with EA Sports, had a brilliant response.

“All the profits would disappear with the cost of lettering the shirts…,” he wrote.

Pretty good banter, that.

Moore continued to entertain Liverpool fans by posting a picture of himself with Salah as they overlooked the Anfield pitch, which is currently being resurfaced ahead of the new season.

He wrote the caption: “‘…and as you go screaming down the left wing towards the away fans in the Annie Road end, with Bobby and Phil trying to keep up with you’”.

It must be nice for Liverpool supporters to know that their CEO is accessible.

It’s a far cry from the situation at many other clubs.

Liverpool's high expectations 

There’s a growing sense that the club will continue to make progress in Klopp’s second full season in charge.

Liverpool are back in the Champions League and now boast arguably the most exciting attacking group in England’s top flight.

If Klopp can improve his defence, which conceded the most goals out of the top four clubs last season, then there’s every possibility the Reds will challenge for the title.

Sydney FC v Liverpool FC

Can Liverpool win the 2017-18 Premier League? Let us know in the comments section below!

