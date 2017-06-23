What more is there to be said about Barcelona and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi that hasn't been said already?

The little magician turns 30 tomorrow and has taken the game to a completely new level alongside Cristiano Ronaldo over the past decade or so with his remarkable consistency.

Messi has spent his entire senior career at Barca, scoring an incredible 507 goals in 583 games to become the all-time leading scorer for the Catalan giants as well as Argentina.

The natural-born playmaker has won multiple La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey titles in addition to Olympic Gold with his country, but he'll still be striving to add even more honours to his collection - both individual and team awards.

10 records Messi is yet to break at 30

As the five-time Ballon d'Or winner enters the final phase of his career, we take a look at ten records he has yet to break during his stunning career, courtesy of Squawka.

Barca appearances

The 583 Barcelona appearances he's racked up since making his debut as a teenager back in 2004 leave him fourth in the club's all-time list.

Messi is behind current captain Andres Iniesta, the legendary Carles Puyol and Spanish icon Xavi, who leads the way on 767 games played (184 more than Messi).

Most goals for Barca in Copa del Rey

The 29-year-old has scored 44 Copa del Rey goals for Barca (five in each of the last four campaigns), which means he needs 21 more to surpass Josep Samitier and attain this record.

Argentina caps

Messi has represented his country 118 times and requires just 25 more caps to dethrone Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti as Argentina's highest appearance maker.

Most World Cup goals for Argentina

Messi must double his tally of five World Cup finals goals to draw level with Gabriel Batistuta, who currently leads the way for Argentina on ten.

Most CL goals

Here's where the rivalry with Cristiano kicks in, since it's the Real Madrid forward who has scored the most goals in Champions League history.

Ronaldo has netted 105 times in Europe's premier club competition, 11 more than Messi's total of 94 goals.

Most career goals in Europe's top six leagues

Cristiano holds this record too, although that's clearly helped by his spells at both Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United.

The 32-year-old has 372 goals to his name across Europe's top six leagues, 23 more than Messi's 349.

Most La Liga hat-tricks

Leo has scored an outrageous 26 hat-tricks in La Liga alone, but it's still six short of Cristiano, who has registered 32 trebles.

Longest La Liga home goal streak

Messi already holds many of the goalscoring records in Spain's top-flight, but one he doesn't have is the longest La Liga goal streak in consecutive home matches.

Between 1942 and 1943, Mariano Martin scored in 18 straight home league games for Barcelona and that'll be extremely difficult to beat.

Most CL final games for Barca

With Champions League final appearances in 2009, 2011 and 2015, Messi needs just one more to join Iniesta at the top of this chart.

Most El Clasico appearances

Messi is already the leading scorer in El Clasico history on 16, but both he and Real skipper Sergio Ramos need ten more appearances to surpass ex-Madrid man Manuel Sanchis.

