When it comes to the WWE, you always have to say 'Never say never' when you discuss if former superstars will make a return to the company. Next month will mark two years since Hulk Hogan was dismissed by the WWE after a sex tape emerged with him making racial remarks.

Hogan then pursued to sue Gawker Media, who owned RadarOnline.com and The National Enquirer (the sites which initially published the story), for an invasion of privacy, infringement of personality rights, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In March 2016, Hogan won his case as he was award $115 million in compensatory damages, which included $60 million for emotional distress and an additional $25 million in punitive damages. Last Novemeber, the case was resolved as Gawker reached a $31 million dollar settlement with Hogan.

WWE did remove references to The Hulkster from its website and online shop but they did not remove him from their Hall of Fame archive. The lack of complete removal has always kept the belief alive with some fans that he could return to the company one day.

Originally, it was suggested that WWE was waiting for more time to pass in order for people to forget about the incident so that very little negative backlash would come back on the company once he made his return.

Now, a big development in the situation of Hogan returning to the WWE has emerged, thanks to a report from Fightful.com.

They have said Vince McMahon and the WWE have reached out to the former WWE Champion about a return to the company, expressing their interest in him coming back in some sort of capacity.

They have also said the ball is in The Hulkster's court if he wants to come back to the place where he made his name. However, Hogan is unsure about a return because he’s in a good financial position following the lawsuit with Gawker. He is also reportedly out of shape.

Most fans would love to see Hogan back in the WWE, but they would never have thought it's the man himself that is stopping a return from happening right now. Only time will tell if he ever makes a comeback, whether it be for one final match or just a one-off appearance.

Would you like to see Hulk Hogan back in the WWE?

