Steph Curry.

Warriors smart trade for Jordan Bell makes them an NBA Draft day winner

The Golden State Warriors are fresh off of a dominant 16-1 run through the NBA Playoffs, capturing their second title in three years.

They weren't done winning there, though. Golden State, strapped for salary cap space and lacking draft picks, still found a way to be one of the biggest winners on draft night. They made a shrewd move that could pay off in a big way down the road. 

The Warriors have had limited avenues to improve their roster since Kevin Durant signed as a free agent. That's a good problem to have, of course, but that doesn't mean they don't want to continue tweaking things to improve. They did just that Thursday night. 

Golden State entered the night without a pick but walked away with one of the smartest trades in the draft, sending an exorbitant amount of money - $3.5 million, according to Marcus Thompson of the Mercury News - to the Chicago Bulls for the No. 38 pick. 

They then turned around and drafted one of the best defensive big men on the board in Jordan Bell, adding a high-potential player that they can develop at his own pace without any pressure. That's a brilliant move for the Warriors, who could use an additional frontcourt role player. 

Bell shouldn't be expected to contribute immediately to the defending champions, but it's the perfect way for the franchise to potentially find a young contributor that fills an important need for every team in the league. They just had the money to do it.

Oregon v North Carolina

NBA teams can send up to $3.5 million per season to teams in trades, and the Warriors wrote a check to the Bulls for the full amount in one swoop of the pen. Their return, though, is the perfect fit.

Jordan could ultimately takeover backup deep-bench minutes, typically allotted for JaVale McGree and James Michael McAdoo. Should Bell develop, he could be used in specific matchups where his defense as a versatile mobile big man is a tool the Warriors use. 

The Warriors get a young big man that some believed may have been the best defender in the draft, finding a way to inject even more youth into their roster. While many contenders try to find veterans willing to take minimum contracts, the Warriors burned $3.5 million to add a young player that could come up big for them in the future. 

That makes Golden State one of the draft's biggest winners, finding a way to add an interesting prospect to their already-stacked roster. 

