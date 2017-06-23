GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Arsenal ready to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool - and eight more players could leave

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

While Arsenal bid to keep Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the club, there’s also uncertainty surrounding the future of another of their important players.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was terrific towards the latter stages of last season but there are rumours that the England international could leave this summer, with Liverpool a possible destination.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium and it’s understandable why he would be ready to consider his future elsewhere.

Article continues below

The 23-year-old has voiced a desire to play in the middle of midfield but Arsene Wenger seems intent on playing him on the flanks.

He played as a right-wing back in the 2-0 win over Manchester United in May and was even deployed on the left side of a 3-4-2-1 in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Specific reason why Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is now happening at SummerSlam [Cageside Seats]

Specific reason why Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is now happening at SummerSlam [Cageside Seats]

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Man United agree terms with Chelsea star to set up reunion with Jose Mourinho [MEN]

Man United agree terms with Chelsea star to set up reunion with Jose Mourinho [MEN]

And Oxlade-Chamberlain, like Sanchez and Ozil, probably harbours ambitions of winning titles instead of settling for FA Cups.

Whether Merseyside offers a better opportunity for him to do this is up for debate. But it’s Liverpool, not Arsenal, who will be playing in the Champions League next season.

According to the Independent, Arsenal are ready to sell the Ox to Liverpool. But the former Southampton man won’t be the only player to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Rules mean Arsenal have to sell

The Independent’s report says another eight players will depart as the Gunners attempt to cut their wage bill.

New Premier League rules, coming into force this summer, mean clubs are required to cut back.

The rules say a club’s wage bill shouldn’t be more than £7 million more than it was in 2016-17, or £19m more than the 2012-13 campaign.

It it does exceed those limits, the money can only come from external sources rather than Premier League central funds.

It’s unlikely that revenue from external sources, such as player sales, ticketing or commercial money, will reach the required amount, if Sanchez and Ozil do agree to new, lucrative contracts.

Which means the club must offload a number of fringe players and first-teamers.

Giroud and Wilshere among those who could depart

Olivier Giroud and Jack Wilshere could both leave, with Marseille and West Ham monitoring the Frenchman’s situation.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and it’s unclear yet whether Wenger thinks the midfielder has a future at north London.

However, his wage demands make a permanent move to Bournemouth problematic.

Six more players who are likely to depart are Calum Chambers, Wojciech Szczesny, Chuba Akpom, Kieran Gibbs, Lucas Perez and Carl Jenkinson.

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League

How will Arsenal line-up next season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Olivier Giroud
Wojciech Szczesny
Football
Premier League
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Liverpool
Mesut Özil
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
Jack Wilshere

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

The four people responsible for Mauro Ranallo's WWE return

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Watch: The Jordan Pickford goal-kick v Poland U21s that sent Twitter crazy

Man United agree terms with Chelsea star to set up reunion with Jose Mourinho [MEN]

Man United agree terms with Chelsea star to set up reunion with Jose Mourinho [MEN]

Roberto Firmino's amazing gesture for fans who have bought 'Firmino 11' shirts

Roberto Firmino's amazing gesture for fans who have bought 'Firmino 11' shirts

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again