Football

Salah: Liverpool's newest signing.

Mohamed Salah explains why he'll be better for Liverpool than he was at Chelsea

Football News
24/7

On Thursday evening, Liverpool finally completed the signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma on a five-year deal.

The Reds had a £28 million offer rejected earlier this summer, however an increased bid of £34.3 million was enough for the Serie A club to part with arguably their most valuable star.

Salah will compete with the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge for game time next term, but it won't be his first spell in English football.

After impressing several clubs with his performances at Basel, the winger joined Chelsea back in 2014 but only made 19 appearances and scored just two goals.

Not only does Salah feel that Liverpool fans should expect more from him, but he's also explained why he is "100%" better now than he was for the Blues.

Salah on why he'll be better

Following his unsuccessful time in England a few years ago, Salah was asked whether or not he's a better player now, and what in particular has changed.

Jurgen Klopp's new 25-year-old signing replied, via The Independent: "100% yes (I am an improved player). They (Liverpool) have paid a lot of money for that!

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

“Everything, even my personality is different. I was a kid then (at Chelsea), just 21. Now, four years on, I have a baby and everything is different.

"I feel better suited now. I have a lot of experience from three clubs. I was at Chelsea, Fiorentina and then Roma. I always try to improve and get better and better.

"I think last season was my best season. I feel like I am doing better and better every year. Now I have a new challenge here."

The Egyptian forward addressed the Liverpool fans, continuing: "Liverpool fans will expect more. It won't be easy but I am ready.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-PESCARA-ROMA

"I feel love from the supporters. They have been sending me funny photos and videos! I have experience. I like the way English football is. I'm happy to be back.”

Salah to star for Liverpool?

So, Salah, who scored more goals (19) than any Liverpool player in the 2016-17 campaign clearly feels that he has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League this time round.

Not only is he skilful, unbelievably quick and very hard-working (which Klopp demands from his attackers), but he's now crucially added goals and assists to his game.

15 of those 19 goals came in Serie A, and Napoli's Jose Callejon was the only player in Italy's top-flight to better his tally of 11 assists last season.

Pescara Calcio v AS Roma - Serie A

Salah is already Egypt's sixth-highest all-time goalscorer, he's in the form of his life, and Reds fans will be hoping that he picks up at Liverpool exactly where he left off at Roma.

Do YOU think Salah will produce better displays for Liverpool than he did at Chelsea? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Mohamed Salah
Football
AS Roma

