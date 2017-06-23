Daniel Bryan returning the ring under the WWE banner remains one of the hottest topics for fans of the leader of the "YES!" movement.

Bryan has made it clear that he hopes to someday return to the ring, but the WWE has refused to allow him due to health concerns. A history of concussions and suffering from seizures forced Bryan to retire at the peak of his career.

Daniel spent his entire life building to that moment, working overseas and on the independent scene to become one of the best wrestlers in the world. That his career came to such a sudden ending has only made him hungrier as time goes on.

Bryan recently revealed to Sports Illustrated that he's still planning a return to in-ring action. His contract with the WWE still has over a year left before it expires, but Daniel's already looking ahead at what the future may hold for him.

"I'm working on it. Wrestling is more of a creative outlet, and especially for somebody like me, I view it as my creative outlet. Not all WWE superstars and not all wrestlers view it that way, but that's how I view it and that's one of the ways my mind works creatively," Bryan told Sports Illustrated.

News of Bryan stating he's working on a return spread across the Internet quickly, and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer shared some additional details on where things stand.

"He wants to wrestle, I mean that's the thing," Meltzer said. He also revealed that Bryan had testing done in April, and it's unclear whether the results indicated he should be capable of wrestling again.

"I don't think it's 100 percent. I mean it wasn't 100 percent as of a couple months ago. He [Bryan] had some tests done in April and I don't know how the tests went. Maybe that encouraged him, based on that," Meltzer said, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

One of the biggest obstacles is the WWE's lead doctor, Joseph Maroon, being unwilling to alter his decision that Bryan wrestling with a lesion in his brain is too dangerous for him to compete. Meltzer believes Vince McMahon going against his lead doctor could be "disastrous."

"The one thing I don't see is Vince going against [Dr.] Maroon. So the question is, you know again, as long as Maroon is there, Joseph Maroon, I don't see Maroon changing his tune on this. It's possible he will but I don't think so. And if he doesn't, I don't see Vince because for Vince to go against the advice of his lead doctor, that would be disastrous potentially," Meltzer said.

It's always been clear Bryan wants to come back, but serious questions remain about how dangerous it could be for him to compete again.

